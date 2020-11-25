Ivanka Trump tried to take credit for falling greenhouse gases – only 5 takedowns you need

When historians pick over the Donald Trump legacy from his four years as president, we’re guessing ‘doing his bit for climate change’ won’t be too near the top. Unless ‘doing his bit’ means ‘making the world even warmer’, obviously.

So it was something of a surprise to find Ivanka Trump appearing to take credit for falling greenhouse gases in 2020.

FACT: Greenhouse gases generated by the U.S. will slide 9.2% this year, tumbling to the lowest level in at least three decades. @EPA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2020

And these are surely the only responses you need.

1.

Huh. What could have happened this year that would account for such a massive reduction in greenhouse-gas output, I mean to achieve those sorts of numbers you'd have to have, like, a huge number of Americans stuck at home, not using transportation or participating in the economy https://t.co/24ELQqMlDK — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 24, 2020

Wow great point Ivanka! let's just have a Covid pandemic every year then https://t.co/kpM2Jg08n8 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 24, 2020

FACT: The coffin business sees its best year in decades! — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 24, 2020

Put another way: a pandemic that forced hundreds of millions to stay home as much as possible only reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 9.2%, which means eliminating the other 90.8% will require a massive governmental response. https://t.co/qjq9HrYINK — Lee J. Carter (@carterforva) November 24, 2020

You’re so right, we often forget the silver lining to the inept bungling of the coronavirus response — that along with a quarter million dead and an economy ground to a halt, the reduction in travel was actually good for the environment. So, yay? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 24, 2020

It’s almost as good as when Priti Patel boasted about falling levels of shoplifting back at the start of the pandemic.

Absolutely outstanding. A government that won’t accept that lowering police numbers affects crime levels but will brag about shoplifting being lower during a time where there aren’t actually any shops to lift. pic.twitter.com/GCMxD5e196 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 25, 2020

To conclude …

Hm, was it the administration that overturned 100+ environmental protections *OR* was it the fact that your father allowed a pandemic to ravage the country uncontained, shutting down travel and business for most of the year? https://t.co/amsqXeLt6T — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 24, 2020

And this.

Society cannot function because your dad botched the pandemic response. This is like bragging about using less gas because you totaled the car. https://t.co/zLVB2hukSj — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 24, 2020

READ MORE

This Donald Trump supporter’s furious NSFW rant about his election defeat is quite the watch

Source @IvankaTrump Image Pixabay