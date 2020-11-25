The 25 funniest tweets from The Great British Bake Off 2020

The Great British Bake Off 2020 has come to an end and what better way to relive the highs and lows of the series than through some of the funniest tweets. Warning: there are spoilers for the entire season below.

So without further to do, here are 25 of the best tweets from Bake Off 2020:

1.

ME, WATCHING #GBBO: Huh I wonder who my favorite will be *Sura is shown WALKING HER CAT ON A LEASH in London* ME: OH MY GOD — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 27, 2020

2.

3.

4.

my wardrobe as it progressed through 2020. #gbbo pic.twitter.com/l8PiuRuWhP — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Griffin) September 29, 2020

5.

6.

7.

rowan is utterly unflappable. paul hollywood could say to rowan “I think your bread is absolutely shit” and he’d just look at him over his glasses and say “oh you do, do you” #gbbo pic.twitter.com/nWYhvtTJdF — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) October 6, 2020

8.

I love when Sura reacts as if she’s being told about everything in 2020 all at once #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Q77ZikG5mw — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 6, 2020

9.

Sura cannot go. Botched brownies and a bad babka can’t defeat the energy of a woman who walks her cat #gbbo pic.twitter.com/bqc5f83ypo — Bethan Ackerley (@inkerley) October 13, 2020

10.

Can't wait until I can go Paris and see Dave's tart #GBBO pic.twitter.com/TJ9H0hO561 — Tom Percival (@twpercival1) October 20, 2020

11.

Me trying to stay positive when everything is falling apart #GBBO pic.twitter.com/bb38UYJbtj — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) October 27, 2020

12.

Lottie when she wins star baker but Mark goes home shortly after #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ezrhPiDkxj — 🎄⛄️🎅 José 🎅⛄️🎄 (@JDeleay) October 27, 2020

13.

I thought the presidential election would be the most stressful thing I'd watch tonight. Turns it was actually Hermine trying to cook a quiche in twenty seconds #gbbo — shane reaction ☘️ (@shane_reaction_) November 3, 2020

14.

this is the most 2020 image i have seen so far #GBBO pic.twitter.com/rmGKYEQt26 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 3, 2020

15.

Paul and Prue: doesn't give timings Paul and Prue when everything is raw: #GBBO pic.twitter.com/sufcCDuBdM — Rebecca Hardy Walker 🌷 (@rebeccawalk114) November 10, 2020

16.

If 2020 was a dessert it’d be a sussex pond pudding #GBBO — Ines (@inesjbn) November 10, 2020

17.

18.

In honour of chocolate week we are starting a very important petition. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/LqVZKxcg2r — innocent drinks (@innocent) October 13, 2020

19.

I can’t specifically explain why, but I just feel like there’s the soul of a 1800s Victorian child trapped in Peter’s body and it’s trying to escape #gbbo pic.twitter.com/TcDLzj8gwi — Róisín (@roisinamcc) November 17, 2020

20.

Tuning into Bake Off every week despite everything else that’s going on in the world #GBBO pic.twitter.com/J3Uo9t6C1k — Brutally Honest Bake Off (@HonestBakeOff) November 3, 2020

21.

The production team watching the contestants cut through £9 silicon moulds #GBBO pic.twitter.com/vlvmiQur1g — Maisie Ovenden (@maisie_ovenden) November 17, 2020

22.

“Laura, would you please bring your showstopper up please?” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/OLtkRTZIMX — Suzemou (@the0nlyflame) November 17, 2020

23.

24.

25.

Everyone in the UK when Peter wins Bake Off:#GBBO pic.twitter.com/uE8wpZ3w3P — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) November 24, 2020

We’ll just end it with this…

can we just let the producers of great british bake off run the government and live in a whimsical utopia where our biggest crisis is a soggy bottom — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) October 6, 2020

READ MORE

‘The Great British Bake Off’s Noel Fielding as cakes’ is deliciously well done