The Great British Bake Off 2020: The Final – 16 of the funniest tweets

The final episode of Bake Off 2020 saw the three remaining bakers – Dave, Laura, and Peter – all fight for the crown.

During the episode, the finalists had to make eight custard slices in the signature bake, eight walnut whirls in the technical challenge, and dessert towers for the showstopper. In the end, Peter beat his fellow finalists, becoming the youngest champion at just 20 years old.

Here are 16 of the funniest tweets from the episode:

Me watching the Bake Off final when Hermine isn’t in it#GBBOFinal #GBBO pic.twitter.com/r5DZ1Q0GMf — Helen Glynn-Jones (@AuthorHelenJ) November 24, 2020

me, someone who’s never baked in her life judging Laura’s disastrous custard slices #GBBOFinal #GBBO pic.twitter.com/2CUT15obCW — Lizzy 🌹 (@Lizzyharveyx) November 24, 2020

I’m waiting for Prue to start singing:

“I close my eyeees, drew back the curtain! Ah ah ah” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4FOv20Uj4k — Hannah 🌻 (@ChamoMeHannah) November 24, 2020

Prue absolutely smashing the Elmer look tonight #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/Q8PUGmI3sH — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 24, 2020

Sort of hoping that Laura just goes “Ah, fuck it”, downs 6 gins, serves up a butterscotch Angel Delight for her showstopper, then smacks it straight into Paul Hollywood’s face.#GBBO #GBBOFinal — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 24, 2020

Throwing Mr Spoon out of the tent is probably the only decision of this season I've actually agreed with #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xTyNPreefy — Lewis Addlington-Lee (@Lewis_ALee) November 24, 2020

Imagine the iconic looks we’d have from Lottie in the final of Bake Off. Such a shame. #GBBO #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/8JBmyDTwjY — CH (@OfficialCWH) November 24, 2020

dave just vibing at the end of the showstopper while peter and laura are in anxious despair #gbbo #gbbofinal pic.twitter.com/SA4LmEKZ6Y — cici (@sweetfoolsss) November 24, 2020

Bake off contestants: "Can't we just have air con in here?"

Director: "No"

"Why not"

"For the tension"

"But this isn't how baking works"

"I will start a fire in here too if you don't bake"

"but the chocolate"

"Shut up"#GBBO — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 24, 2020

Laura placing her final bake at the end of her counter #GBBO #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/uGfmoNUZZV — Um Bongo (@Pedzter_Matic) November 24, 2020

Peter saying he’s gonna put his #gbbo cake stand in a student house is the bravest thing I’ve ever heard — Abi M (@ab_normality_) November 24, 2020

Everyone in the UK when Peter wins Bake Off:#GBBO pic.twitter.com/uE8wpZ3w3P — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) November 24, 2020

WHY DOES THIS QUAINT SHOW ABOUT CAKES IN A TENT MAKE ME CRY EVERY BLOODY YEAR #GBBO pic.twitter.com/iAfPoVYbv6 — Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) November 24, 2020

In conclusion:

Bake Off could have easily skipped this year… ..but they didn't. Instead the production team, catering, hotel staff and the cast self-isolated for a week and then bubbled *for weeks* so that the show could air. A huge commitment, for a show we really needed #GBBO pic.twitter.com/W3KF2HABOP — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 24, 2020

