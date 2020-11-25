This next-level floor art is messing with people’s brains
Here’s a word we don’t use very often and no, it’s not ‘art’. It’s some anamorphic street art that went viral on Twitter because, well, just have a look at this.
Proper next level stuff!
And just a few of the things people said about it after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ and @RexChapman on Twitter.
This is so cool! https://t.co/P8PAEvhJ2G
— Sam Kemp-Jackson🇨🇦 (@samkj27) November 24, 2020
A man drew this. The seat is up. https://t.co/Ac8Ylu8xFl
— Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) November 24, 2020
This broke my brain https://t.co/vHM0SkMFxC
— Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) November 24, 2020
Let’s see if you can figure this out https://t.co/oS6MK5VOX8
— MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) November 24, 2020
WHAT THE FUCK JUST HAPPENED, REX????? https://t.co/8R8Ve2nBzg
— Steve (@steveweddle) November 24, 2020
Reminded us of this from a little while back.
I promise its even better the 2nd time you watch it. pic.twitter.com/hU5xBERYlT
— Waj (@myconfusedface) January 1, 2019
Source Instagram leonkeer H/T Twitter @buitengebieden_