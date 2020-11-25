News of a £29 million pot for the Festival of Brexit went down as well as you’d expect

After the better part of a year fighting coronavirus and with a damaging Brexit just over a month away, the Chancellor’s upcoming spending review has been said to contain some shocks, including a pay freeze for the UK’s public sector workers.

Following in the wake of an announced pay rise for MPs of £3000, the news has caused understandable uproar, but an extra kick to the soft parts may be delivered if leaked news of a £29 million pot to run the Festival of Brexit turns out to be true.

The story went down like finding a used mask in your food delivery, and these tweets are a very good snapshot of what people have been saying.

1.

The Government said they couldn’t find £20m to feed hungry children over the school holidays, but they can find £29m for a festival of Brexit. Something is very wrong about their priorities… — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) November 24, 2020

2.

Me, happily planning a Festival of Brexit. pic.twitter.com/nNvxK61SeB — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 24, 2020

4.

Festival of Brexit – I hear that it will be a festival where you refuse to pay entry while demanding unlimited access to all events — Tal Ofer טל עופר تل عوفر (@TalOfer) November 24, 2020

5.

Nice. That’s the annual salary of over 1000 NHS nurses. Or a small pay rise for every single one of them. https://t.co/HKQC98dogD — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 24, 2020

6.

“You’re not on the Festival of Brexit guest list and you look a bit foreign. On yer bike, son”. pic.twitter.com/5wDPZb0KxY — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) November 24, 2020

7.

WHAT THERE ISN’T MONEY FOR:

Paying public sector workers WHAT THERE IS MONEY FOR:

Celebrating the catastrofuck that’s wrecked our country https://t.co/IFiiHbgrMo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 24, 2020

8.

Government to spend £29 million on a Festival of Brexit in the #SpendingReview. pic.twitter.com/p4OuYlksIX — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) November 24, 2020

9.

Having a Festival of Brexit sounds about as appropriate as a Festival of Icebergs after the Titanic. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) November 24, 2020

10.