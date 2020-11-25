News of a £29 million pot for the Festival of Brexit went down as well as you’d expect

After the better part of a year fighting coronavirus and with a damaging Brexit just over a month away, the Chancellor’s upcoming spending review has been said to contain some shocks, including a pay freeze for the UK’s public sector workers.

Following in the wake of an announced pay rise for MPs of £3000, the news has caused understandable uproar, but an extra kick to the soft parts may be delivered if leaked news of a £29 million pot to run the Festival of Brexit turns out to be true.

The story went down like finding a used mask in your food delivery, and these tweets are a very good snapshot of what people have been saying.

