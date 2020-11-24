Trump thinks his lawyers are making him look bad – the only 5 truth bombs you need to read

In spite of naming her among his lawyers just last week, Trump and his team have now distanced themselves from Sidney Powell, who made claims that Joe Biden had won due to Communist funding and that the voting machines had changed Trump votes to Biden ones.

It’s quite something when Rudy Giuliani – who booked Four Seasons Total landscaping instead of the Four Seasons Hotel, shortly before giving a press conference with melted hair dye running down his face – thinks you’re a liability to the team’s credibility.

However, we feel that the President’s fears, as reported by CNBC, are probably a little unfair on the lawyers.

President Trump is worried that his campaign’s legal team, which is being led by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is comprised of “fools that are making him look bad,” @NBCNews reports. https://t.co/Cc2hDTzAMT — CNBC (@CNBC) November 23, 2020

These five responses sum up the problems with Trump’s complaint.

1.

I wonder what makes him FOUR SEASONS TOTAL think that? https://t.co/IrZ0d6txFB — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) November 23, 2020

2.

Nothing fucking gets past him eh? https://t.co/jFMtQ8Jf6t — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) November 23, 2020

3.

President Trump is worried that the guy who stares back at him in the bathroom mirror is a fool who's making him look bad. https://t.co/XW9sJk0vvK — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 23, 2020

4.

5.

Actually, I believe they’re an excellent representation of Trump on the legal stage. Very accurate and believable. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) November 23, 2020

Oscar Nunez pulled no punches in his assessment.

When President Trump steps in shit. The piece of shit wipes Trump off itself. Point being, nothing can make him look worse than what he is. https://t.co/hacjb0ryN0 — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) November 23, 2020

Danny Wallace had these words of comfort.

No mate! It's going well! Stick with it. https://t.co/XZNgdXXSS5 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 23, 2020

That can go on his CV for the job search.

READ MORE

Trump tweeted about starting the Biden transition and the takedowns were epic – our 14 favourites

Source CNBC Image Screengrab