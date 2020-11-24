“Everyone needs to see this squirrel that’s off its tits drunk on fermented pears”

This squirrel appears to be living its best life, as the pears on which it’s happily munching have fermented – turning into alcohol.

If “see a pissed squirrel” was on your bucket list, then you can tick that bad boy off.

It seems our furry friend was pretty relatable.

You know how they say “There are two kinds of people in this world.” …

With that in mind – here’s the other kind of squirrel.

Source Taffin Image Screengrab