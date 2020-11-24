“Everyone needs to see this squirrel that’s off its tits drunk on fermented pears”

This squirrel appears to be living its best life, as the pears on which it’s happily munching have fermented – turning into alcohol.

Everyone needs to see this squirrel that’s off it’s tits drunk on fermented pears pic.twitter.com/P2JJ60ml0Z — Taffin (@i124nk8) November 21, 2020

If “see a pissed squirrel” was on your bucket list, then you can tick that bad boy off.

It seems our furry friend was pretty relatable.

me in the club bathroom calculating which shot should’ve been the last😭 https://t.co/eGayP8Ixjg — kitten (@__KENTE__) November 22, 2020

Funny; I always used to feel as though I was falling back over my left shoulder as well… https://t.co/3OTGi9sknH — Chris Garland Training: Your Training Partner (@GarlandTraining) November 22, 2020

Take his car keys… https://t.co/vszIDhRZFg — Brian Knutson (@knutson_brain) November 22, 2020

Oh man, have I been there https://t.co/g0CkAMPbiU — B. Dave Walters: Revolutionary Content Creator (@BDaveWalters) November 23, 2020

You know how they say “There are two kinds of people in this world.” …

There are two types of squirrel:

Some solve complicated puzzle assault courses for a nut

Others just get shit-faced — Taffin (@i124nk8) November 23, 2020

With that in mind – here’s the other kind of squirrel.

