Simon McCoy added to the blooper reel with his reaction to a pianist’s monkey concert

Previously, pianist Paul Barton has played the piano for elephants, including a blind elephant named Lam Duan, which he serenaded with a selection of soothing classical pieces.

He has now expanded his animal concert CV by performing for monkeys, which made it onto BBC’s news round-up, where national treasure, Simon McCoy, had the difficult task of keeping a straight face.

He failed.

OH MY GOD we have broken @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/U91pSMgaSX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 23, 2020

You’ll be glad to know that he isn’t actually broken.

It was the elephant mention that did it… Chopin and Bach… I couldn't go on… https://t.co/DYWiNuufqS — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) November 23, 2020

Twitter was delighted with this latest addition to the Simon McCoy blooper reel.

44 seconds in – oh god I’m crying with laughter https://t.co/Xtx01t8FEs — Poorna Bell (@poornabell) November 23, 2020

OMG! Did this actually happen!? 🤣 https://t.co/bB9sPhPhrz — Greg Owen (@Greg0wen) November 23, 2020

Since Simon McCoy’s funny moments have been bright spots in a dark year – and longer, we can only assume the BBC does these things on purpose to give us a lift.

I admire how much the staff at BBC News are trying to troll Simon McCoy. I really do. pic.twitter.com/UOcTV5t3PY — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 23, 2020

It would be rude not to share at least one other Simon McCoyism – so here’s an absolutely brutal takedown from an item last month.

This is a brutal quip at the end of a news report by @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/dEMZpLRYM7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 28, 2020

Time to form a protective square around the McCoyster.

If you want to see Paul playing for Lam Duan, you can do that here.

