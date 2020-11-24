Simon McCoy added to the blooper reel with his reaction to a pianist’s monkey concert

Previously, pianist Paul Barton has played the piano for elephants, including a blind elephant named Lam Duan, which he serenaded with a selection of soothing classical pieces.

He has now expanded his animal concert CV by performing for monkeys, which made it onto BBC’s news round-up, where national treasure, Simon McCoy, had the difficult task of keeping a straight face.

He failed.

You’ll be glad to know that he isn’t actually broken.

Twitter was delighted with this latest addition to the Simon McCoy blooper reel.

Since Simon McCoy’s funny moments have been bright spots in a dark year – and longer, we can only assume the BBC does these things on purpose to give us a lift.

It would be rude not to share at least one other Simon McCoyism – so here’s an absolutely brutal takedown from an item last month.

Time to form a protective square around the McCoyster.

If you want to see Paul playing for Lam Duan, you can do that here.

READ MORE

Simon McCoy on that whale sculpture train crash wins dad joke of the day

Source BBC Image Screengrab