This Scottish tattooist’s takedown of a ‘male Karen’ is a long but satisfying NSFW delight

They say you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, although we’re not sure why you’re using either instead of fly spray.

When this man tried to take a Scottish tattoo parlour to task for not being at his beck and call, he went down the vinegar route and caught the best takedown we’ve seen in a while.

It’s a lengthy read, but worth it.

It started off reasonably enough.

But he went from 0 to Karen without warning.

The owner, David, responded – and we could see from the start that this was going to be good.

Grab your popcorn.

The disgruntled would-be customer hadn’t learnt his lesson.

David explained the process – and we have to say that it seems like a highly accurate depiction.