Literally just 27 hilarious food tweets guaranteed to make British people laugh

Feeling hungry? Here are 27 brilliantly funny tweets – all of them about food, of course – to feed your appetite:

1.

If you need cheering up, here's a photo of the time my stepmum asked for cheese and biscuits at a hotel. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WZTnrYdtb6 — Steph Kerr (@stephkerr) March 1, 2015

2.

Wonder how many times Rod Hull used Emu to take hot stuff out of the oven. — Aidan Kelly (@AidanKe42592122) May 18, 2020

3.

my dad has just taken dad jokes to a whole new level pic.twitter.com/S7pklb4EhX — jess🌱 (@jess_huntx) July 26, 2016

4.

Here talk aboot the school being skint ,Puttin icing on a hot dog roll and calling it a cake Ahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/J3Gfu5zM1R — Skye (@skyemclauchlin_) April 18, 2016

5.

What the Soleros see when I open the freezer. pic.twitter.com/wzAz84yUr2 — Jon Birchall (@jonbir90) July 28, 2019

6.

Does anyone else actually have nightmares about unbranded rogue corner shop sarnies like this?? Who made it?? Who BUYS these?? Make it stop pic.twitter.com/bjwV6xdC2x — emma (@emchadders) August 14, 2017

7.

Picked up my mum steaming and she said "can we get chips" to which I replied "no we have some in the freezer",been waiting years to say that — Pete Bradley (@PEEBZ_B) July 7, 2017

8.

often think about this moment from my parents wedding video where the cameraman just zoomed in on a plate of ham pic.twitter.com/ariepazNFN — Sophie Gadd (@sophie_gadd) January 25, 2016

9.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of pic.twitter.com/FPHWOlA1yD — chord gang (@head_moths) July 20, 2019

10.

12.99 tae look like a bit a ravioli pic.twitter.com/gJRilegE6M — Harley (@_harleycampbell) June 5, 2017

11.

I've just had a great idea for a children's book. pic.twitter.com/N2AmIwQVby — Chris Goode (@beescope) December 8, 2015

12.

Had to order Penis Pasta from Ann Summers due to stock piling covidiots.

Here's my spaghetti bollocknaise 👍 pic.twitter.com/MReUfD4ZW6 — Rachel (@OpenMindMH) March 27, 2020

13.

FaceTiming my oven so I can see when my garlic bread is done. pic.twitter.com/r3d3znrMJ3 — Jorge (@GeorgeTweetings) August 29, 2016

14.

I found the tunnel to heaven guys pic.twitter.com/5Oqs1K6eCt — Reece 🪐 (@ReeceCrotonn) January 26, 2017

15.

Old McDonald’s: now a farm https://t.co/2hCIGAaEhE — aadvark deutschmark (@Mrs_Foo_Cough) April 21, 2020

16.

Alright stop, refrigerate and listen pic.twitter.com/MKsZGp1mpN — Jody Porter (@jodyporter_) November 24, 2016

17.

I asked for popcorn chicken at a restaurant in Spain and this is what I got !! pic.twitter.com/8iq0DZHKI1 — SW (@ShaniaWillis2) July 20, 2016

18.

I bloody love Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On because he says you can substitute ingredients for ones you do have in the cupboard. I made his Aubergine Curry Dal with Herby Flatbreads tonight. pic.twitter.com/kYvOnE2LFv — Tuppence Pennyapple III (@fabulucy) April 6, 2020

19.

My 13 year old brother was asked to create a sandwich shop idea in business management and this is what he came up with 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8sZeRpjkw9 — KS (@kaitssweeney) December 15, 2016

20.

Why are there biscuits in the sewing kit tin? pic.twitter.com/Mx7RozoMbF — Indian Stats v2 (@Indian_stats) October 23, 2016

21.

So Iceland have just released DipDab ice lollies and I left the sherbet on the side because I didn’t want it and now my mum thinks I’m dealing x pic.twitter.com/6Kza5KiY9C — Dan (@dancooledaily) April 27, 2020

22.

the "vegetarian" section at my local aldi is literally just garlic bread and as a vegetarian i'm very happy and here for it pic.twitter.com/CvAbffK42K — seph ✨ (@gnarlydweeb) July 29, 2017

23.

Imagine coming to wetherspoons dressed as one of the plates… pic.twitter.com/XzCw4EYSLz — Callum (@CallumWright96) September 15, 2016

24.

No Scottish shortbread for you little man! pic.twitter.com/MKQzPLo3Qj — Conor Collins (@conartworks) March 10, 2016

25.

Just bought a box of 12 doughnuts from Greggs for my work and the bird asked if I’m sitting in or taking away 😭😭 — DG (@DazGaz_) November 14, 2019

26.

Some people drunk text their ex: pic.twitter.com/cMIWYktZxc — Holly (@HLLYDWSN) October 25, 2016

27.

I'm literally having KFC why my mum arranged it like she Gordon Ramsay pic.twitter.com/7MC49bPVgX — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) January 3, 2016

