David Davis complained about Vodafone and these 9 takedowns were worth holding on for

Conservative MP and former Brexit secretary David Davis has been having a bit of trouble with his mobile phone provider. We know this because he went on Twitter to complain about it, presumably in the hope of using all his enormous influence to hurry things along a bit.

And it’s fair to say it did get things moving. But only in the sense that it prompted an avalanche of very funny pisstakes, of which these are our very favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And as @JimMFelton pointed out on Twitter, it was ‘two more hours than he spent doing his job’.

To conclude.

And this.

And just for completeness sake, his complaint did solicit a response from Vodafone themselves.

Boom.

Source Twitter @DavidDavisMP