David Davis complained about Vodafone and these 9 takedowns were worth holding on for

Conservative MP and former Brexit secretary David Davis has been having a bit of trouble with his mobile phone provider. We know this because he went on Twitter to complain about it, presumably in the hope of using all his enormous influence to hurry things along a bit.

And it’s fair to say it did get things moving. But only in the sense that it prompted an avalanche of very funny pisstakes, of which these are our very favourites.

1.

You hold all the cards! Simply walk away. No phone contract is better than a bad phone contract. https://t.co/s7j4XqDlJj — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 23, 2020

2.

Did you want to retain all the benefits of phone ownership but with none of the responsibilities? — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 23, 2020

3.

Don't they need you more than you need them? https://t.co/2kENK4xq6w — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 24, 2020

4.

Usually they offer you the best deal 1 minute before midnight. — Catio Miles 🌎 (@CatioMiles) November 23, 2020

5.

How could this have happened despite Vodafone's considerable trade surplus with Mr Davis? https://t.co/uHUTIzbFqs — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) November 23, 2020

6.

Isn’t it good to have a level playing field of providers you can switch between, all of which follow the same set of regulations? — John G – Retraining In Cyber (@JohnGinsberg) November 23, 2020

7.

"Negotiating often takes longer than one imagined….." https://t.co/XDWY2TZbP1 — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) November 23, 2020

8.

Spectacular incompetence is seriously vexing, isn’t it? — Andy Grayson #BidenHarris2020 #Rejoin🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@AndyGrays0n) November 23, 2020

9.

I'm absolutely loving my new job as a customer support agent for Vodafone. https://t.co/FdANyKU4XS — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 24, 2020

And as @JimMFelton pointed out on Twitter, it was ‘two more hours than he spent doing his job’.

To conclude.

Would like to invite everyone on twitter to this thread to enjoy the ratio. It’s David Davis. Complaining about spectacular incompetence. Priceless. — Andy Grayson #BidenHarris2020 #Rejoin🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@AndyGrays0n) November 23, 2020

And this.

There’s no way the German car industry would let this happen. https://t.co/Z8EregU81A — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 24, 2020

And just for completeness sake, his complaint did solicit a response from Vodafone themselves.

Hi David 👋 I’m sorry to hear about your recent experience when speaking to our team. If you drop us a DM containing your mobile number we can take a closer look into your issue for you. Kieran 🙂 — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) November 23, 2020

The problem is he’s on @O2 — iain johnston (@johnston_evo3) November 23, 2020

Boom.

READ MORE

A Tory MP was schooled by Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter on the meaning of her father’s words

Source Twitter @DavidDavisMP