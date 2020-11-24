Boris Johnson’s video link to the Commons falling mute was peak 2020 – the 8 funniest responses

With England’s lockdown set to end in just over a week, Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons on measures for moving forward.

We discovered that the three tiers of rules would be made more restrictive and that they’d be uniform across the country – so no special arrangements for any areas.

Limited crowds will be allowed back into sports stadia in the lower tiers, and arts performances can take place indoors with the right social distancing.

We also learnt that being the Prime Minister doesn’t make you immune from catastrophic technology failures.

Boris Johnson just muted himself during #PMQs and all the MPs are laughing at him! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GoJ3274kB5 — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) November 23, 2020

It wasn’t just MPs laughing at him.

1.

I think he might have 'followed the science' into a cupboard by accident https://t.co/nCkmkuJULm — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 23, 2020

2.

Huh I’m starting to think those weren’t IT lessons pic.twitter.com/dFu9gXHt3T — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 23, 2020

3.

BREAKING: The British Prime Minister's connection to Parliament from No10 Downing St has now been down for 25 minutes. If anything sums up Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic, this is it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 23, 2020

4.

Boris has succeeded in doing something we've all wanted to do for ages….mute himself — Trudi (@Trudski2012) November 23, 2020

5.

He might as well have claimed that the dog ate his laptop at this point. https://t.co/egLeryktIA — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) November 23, 2020

6.

So the Prime Minister can't answer MPs' questions on Covid because he can't work his laptop and no one can come in and help him work it because he's self-isolating — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) November 23, 2020

7.

Particularly embarrassing when I think of all those technology lessons I had. pic.twitter.com/ian7VztGXs — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 23, 2020

8.

Should have retrained in cyber. https://t.co/ZpesaEvxdK — Helen Raw (@helenraw) November 23, 2020

In case you thought that #MuteGate must be the most embarrassing part of the briefing, it wasn’t.

Did he just fix his pants in the middle of a speech? pic.twitter.com/U8r6sF4YGQ — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) November 23, 2020

