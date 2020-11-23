This celebrity lookalike episode of The Weakest Link is being shared again because it’s so cursed

The television landscape was drastically different in the early 00s: the so-called “golden age” of television was in full swing, streaming services had yet to invade our lives, and the standards of celebrity lookalikes were apparently a lot, lot lower.

On Twitter, this opening clip from a celebrity lookalikes special of The Weakest Link resurfaced via @JoStephenson96:

The Weakest Link once did a celebrity lookalikes special and it's some of the most cursed shit I've seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/jzK0vqIT38 — Major Charles Remembrance (@JoeStephenson96) November 21, 2020

Apologies for the nightmares.

In a conclusion worthy of a prime time drama, the finale sees the fake Victoria Beckham go head-to-head with the fake David Beckham. Eat your heart out, Game of Thrones.

Posh v Becks in the final, you couldn’t make it up! pic.twitter.com/uqKLr93TYl — Major Charles Remembrance (@JoeStephenson96) November 21, 2020

Here are some responses to the episode:

genuinely not sure if it’s the real anne robinson at the start — cruyff guy (@clxpnd) November 21, 2020

I think we forget what a cursed time the early 00s were. Sure there was no brexit, pandemics, Trump and not even the recession had hit yet but :gestures at all light-entertainment nostalgia: — Emma Edwards 🥑 (@bristol_pip) November 21, 2020

The most disconcerting thing here is that some do an impression and some don’t. — Yum Yum’s Thai Restaurant (@JacobCrankHogg) November 21, 2020

If you’ve got 45 minutes to kill, you can watch the episode in its entirety here.

