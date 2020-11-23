This clip of what Stephen Fry would say to God has just gone viral all over again because, well, watch

This clip of Stephen Fry being interviewed by the late, great Irish TV presenter Gay Byrne has just gone viral all over again.

Fry was asked on Irish TV five years ago what he’d say to God if it turns out he does indeed exist and he was walking up to the Pearly Gates. It’s quite the reply and absolutely worth listening to in full.

The clip went viral all over again after it was shared by eskylabs on Reddit.

Here’s just some of what Fry said about his imaginary conversation with God.

“I would say: ‘bone cancer in children? What’s that about?’ “How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It’s not right. It’s utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?” “Because the God who created this universe, if it was created by God, is quite clearly a maniac, utter maniac. Totally selfish. We have to spend our life on our knees thanking him?! What kind of god would do that?” “Yes, the world is very splendid but it also has in it insects whose whole lifecycle is to burrow into the eyes of children and make them blind. They eat outwards from the eyes. Why? Why did you do that to us? You could easily have made a creation in which that didn’t exist. It is simply not acceptable. “It’s perfectly apparent that he is monstrous. Utterly monstrous and deserves no respect whatsoever. The moment you banish him, life becomes simpler, purer, cleaner, more worth living in my opinion.”“How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It’s not right. “It’s utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?”

Fry’s answer later led to him being investigated by Irish police for blasphemy but nothing came of it. Thank god for that.

You can watch the full interview here.

Source Reddit u/eskylabs YouTube RTE