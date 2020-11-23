Our 12 favourite reactions to the likely relaxation of coronavirus rules at Christmas

In keeping with current practices, government plans for coronavirus rules after the English lockdown and during the Christmas period were leaked on Twitter, over the weekend.

Here’s the rough guide.

If the rumours are true, the idea is to make the tier system more stringent in the run-up to Christmas, followed by the holiday amnesty, then back into strict measures.

A bit like the classic “shit sandwich”, but instead of ‘positive news, criticism, positive news’, it’s “Go shopping! Kill your nan! Go shopping!”

Former Labour government spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, was wearily unsurprised.

If the break goes ahead, scientists warn that thousands of new coronavirus cases will follow.

Tweeters had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

In the spirit of a Christmas truce, Stephen Mangan had a suggestion.

Perhaps Paul McCartney can write a Christmas song about it.

READ MORE

People have been joking about the tier system – 14 very funny favourites

Source Sky News Image Krakenimages and Victor Forgacs on Unsplash