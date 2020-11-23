Our 12 favourite reactions to the likely relaxation of coronavirus rules at Christmas

In keeping with current practices, government plans for coronavirus rules after the English lockdown and during the Christmas period were leaked on Twitter, over the weekend.

Here’s the rough guide.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson is set to announce up to a week of freedom from #COVID19 restrictions at Christmas, but tough rules will remain in force in England after the national lockdown ends on 2 December. Read more: https://t.co/vk6hRsba2y pic.twitter.com/akuZDN9hHW — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 21, 2020

If the rumours are true, the idea is to make the tier system more stringent in the run-up to Christmas, followed by the holiday amnesty, then back into strict measures.

A bit like the classic “shit sandwich”, but instead of ‘positive news, criticism, positive news’, it’s “Go shopping! Kill your nan! Go shopping!”

Former Labour government spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, was wearily unsurprised.

So the plan is. End the lockdown Dec 2. Start a new one Dec 3. Then ease it for a few days over Xmas. Then have a rise in infections over the New Year and another longer and harder lockdown after that. This is not feeling very thought through. Why am I not surprised? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 22, 2020

If the break goes ahead, scientists warn that thousands of new coronavirus cases will follow.

Imagine reading this as a nurse or a doctor who's been working flat out since March trying their best to save lives despite all the obstacles put in their way. The stupidity of this decision is heartbreaking. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) November 22, 2020

Tweeters had thoughts.

1.

Boris Johnson once again choosing being popular over keeping people alive, like a dad who lets their kid play with the electrical sockets because “look at how happy they were briefly” https://t.co/LXmYKYalwo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 22, 2020

2.

I will shortly be announcing a relaxation of the Covid rules over Christmas, so that I can feel briefly popular while you kill your Gran. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 22, 2020

3.

Nice to know we can do it for Christmas, just not for Eid or Diwali. Fair. — Inzamam Rashid (@inzyrashid) November 22, 2020

4.

Covid-19 has worked so hard this year at killing people that it’s good to hear it will be having some time off at Christmas so everyone can safely visit their loved ones during the time the government says it’s ok to. Wait? What? That’s not how a deadly virus works? — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 22, 2020

5.

Damn. Now everyone's grandparents will know what they're getting for Christmas. https://t.co/hAIZj4Neqa — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) November 22, 2020

6.

Eid – gatherings banned via a Twitter announcement at 22:15 the night before.

Diwali – sorry, not this year. You'll just have to celebrate in your bubble at home.

Christmas – don't worry, Covid will be taking a break too 🙄 — Alex B Cann (@alexbcann) November 21, 2020

7.

Boris Johnson doesn't want to be the Grinch who cancelled Christmas and that, unfortunately, looks set to prolong this miserable virus and give us a third wave. I think it's fairly incontrovertible now. It's not about public health – it's about optics. — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 22, 2020

8.

LATEST: Guess the virus is going away for the Christmas holidays. Nice to see it turned up for the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/VBjTeZYnyb — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) November 22, 2020

9.

Really enjoying all the usual suspects who were *quite* vociferous when it came to complaining about Eid and other non Christian celebrations and how they shouldn’t be going ahead because COVID who are now all, to a man, yelling everyone must have their turkey dinner. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) November 22, 2020

10.

Johnson has to have a system where he mixes with four households just to see his kids. — Shown (@northernlad18) November 22, 2020

11.

Nanna! We’re coming to yours for Christmas Day! But I’m 79 and afraid of getting covid Yours is the biggest house in the family, it’s the only dining room that can fit us all in But I might get ill and die Yours is the biggest, most valuable, house — Mostly Grumpy (@mostly_grumpy) November 22, 2020

12.

Boris Johnson to announce a weeks Christmas holiday from Covid. Also fire will not burn you over New Years, drowning to be suspended for a while and poison to be perfectly drinkable for 24 hours. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 22, 2020

In the spirit of a Christmas truce, Stephen Mangan had a suggestion.

Over the holiday we should organise a game of football against the virus in no man’s land. https://t.co/41r9NGYRJV — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) November 22, 2020

Perhaps Paul McCartney can write a Christmas song about it.

