15 very funny savage suggestions for Priti Patel and Boris Johnson rom-coms

As rumblings increase that Tory backbenchers aren’t happy that the PM dismissed a report which concluded that Priti Patel had been bullying civil servants, this pic of the two of them popped up with a challenge.

Name this rom com: pic.twitter.com/4n5FBleMfc — Albert Horace (@AlbertHorace198) November 21, 2020

Whether it was the potential contained in the image or people’s urge to pass a judgement that can’t be overruled by the PM, we couldn’t say, but there were a lot of responses.

We picked our favourites, but you should definitely check them all out.

1.

Bullying Actually. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) November 21, 2020

2.

3.

Alien vs Predator. But with less charm. 🤔 — helen ayres – #ExcludedUK from all govt support (@Raphaelite_Girl) November 21, 2020

4.

Notting Hell — Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) November 21, 2020

5.

Soulless in Seattle — 2Tone 🎶 (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) November 21, 2020

6.

He's just not that in E U https://t.co/FDknGGaCZZ — Black Air Force Ambassador 🇳🇬 (@T3M1_) November 22, 2020

7.

Four sackings and a Tribunal? — Alex S 🇬🇧🚵‍♂️🔸 (@2ears2wheels) November 21, 2020

8.