15 very funny savage suggestions for Priti Patel and Boris Johnson rom-coms
As rumblings increase that Tory backbenchers aren’t happy that the PM dismissed a report which concluded that Priti Patel had been bullying civil servants, this pic of the two of them popped up with a challenge.
Name this rom com: pic.twitter.com/4n5FBleMfc
— Albert Horace (@AlbertHorace198) November 21, 2020
Whether it was the potential contained in the image or people’s urge to pass a judgement that can’t be overruled by the PM, we couldn’t say, but there were a lot of responses.
We picked our favourites, but you should definitely check them all out.
1.
Bullying Actually.
— sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) November 21, 2020
2.
Clueless https://t.co/UqLUrbTmvO
— Paul (@bingowings14) November 21, 2020
3.
Alien vs Predator.
But with less charm. 🤔
— helen ayres – #ExcludedUK from all govt support (@Raphaelite_Girl) November 21, 2020
4.
Notting Hell
— Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) November 21, 2020
5.
Soulless in Seattle
— 2Tone 🎶 (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) November 21, 2020
6.
He's just not that in E U https://t.co/FDknGGaCZZ
— Black Air Force Ambassador 🇳🇬 (@T3M1_) November 22, 2020
7.
Four sackings and a Tribunal?
— Alex S 🇬🇧🚵♂️🔸 (@2ears2wheels) November 21, 2020
8.
Priti; Womaniser.
— Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) November 21, 2020