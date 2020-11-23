A flea from a squirrel bit Johnny Rotten right on his Sex Pistol – the 9 funniest responses

The performer formerly known as Johnny Rotten, who is actually ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon, has popped up in social media news quite a few times over the last few years, making contentious statements in support of Brexit and Donald Trump – the most circular of Venn diagrams.

But his appearance on people’s timelines today is for a very different reason, as the subject of what must be a solid contender for Headline of the Year.

Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten bitten by a flea on his penis after rescuing squirrels https://t.co/UVRWVGeUHt pic.twitter.com/2wGuY4mLDW — 1 NEWS (@1NewsNZ) November 23, 2020

We’re never going to criticise anyone for kindness to animals, but …

Here’s how the rest of Twitter reacted.

1.

I wish Mad Libs were this much fun when I was a kid. https://t.co/HAsdD99nBd — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 23, 2020

2.

“Johnny Rotten Bites Flea on His Penis”. That’s news. https://t.co/nwKqY4xnHT — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 23, 2020

3.

my immediate questions are "was he rescuing the squirrels naked" and "what was he rescuing the squirrels from" but trust i have more https://t.co/grSGyWzdAO — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 23, 2020

4.

Never mind the b******s, it went for his Sex Pistol https://t.co/jtMJ2m08Ep — Tim Gatt (@TimGatt) November 23, 2020

5.

this headline is even better if you imagine the flea in question is the Red Hot Chilli Peppers one — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 23, 2020

6.

Johnny Rotten (pronouncing penis as ‘pee-nice’):

“I am an antichrist /

A flea bit my penis” https://t.co/zWcwy2OMD4 — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) November 23, 2020

7.

I reckon he was lucky. It could have been a lot worse if the squirrels had gone for his nuts. https://t.co/K4QqrXGVl9 — Keith Miller (@keith_miller_nz) November 23, 2020

8.

Boy, if I had a nickel… https://t.co/XFkpav1uLM — Coaxed (@PhiloFiles) November 23, 2020

9.

He that is without flea bites on their groin after keeping squirrels in their home among you, let him first cast a stone at Johnny. https://t.co/aM1bGU4Ky4 — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) November 23, 2020

Finally, @Clockwork_Bells had this legitimate concern.

Hope the flea is okay 🙁 https://t.co/jWJc4iKA7W — 🍂 Bells 🦃 (@Clockwork_Bells) November 23, 2020

Source 1NewsNZ Image Screengrab, Dušan Veverkolog on Unsplash