A flea from a squirrel bit Johnny Rotten right on his Sex Pistol – the 9 funniest responses
The performer formerly known as Johnny Rotten, who is actually ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon, has popped up in social media news quite a few times over the last few years, making contentious statements in support of Brexit and Donald Trump – the most circular of Venn diagrams.
But his appearance on people’s timelines today is for a very different reason, as the subject of what must be a solid contender for Headline of the Year.
Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten bitten by a flea on his penis after rescuing squirrels https://t.co/UVRWVGeUHt pic.twitter.com/2wGuY4mLDW
— 1 NEWS (@1NewsNZ) November 23, 2020
We’re never going to criticise anyone for kindness to animals, but …
Karma 🙏 pic.twitter.com/60jVrxJm7f
— The Poke (@ThePoke) November 23, 2020
Here’s how the rest of Twitter reacted.
1.
I wish Mad Libs were this much fun when I was a kid. https://t.co/HAsdD99nBd
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 23, 2020
2.
“Johnny Rotten Bites Flea on His Penis”. That’s news. https://t.co/nwKqY4xnHT
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 23, 2020
3.
my immediate questions are "was he rescuing the squirrels naked" and "what was he rescuing the squirrels from" but trust i have more https://t.co/grSGyWzdAO
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 23, 2020
4.
Never mind the b******s, it went for his Sex Pistol https://t.co/jtMJ2m08Ep
— Tim Gatt (@TimGatt) November 23, 2020
5.
this headline is even better if you imagine the flea in question is the Red Hot Chilli Peppers one
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 23, 2020
6.
Johnny Rotten (pronouncing penis as ‘pee-nice’):
“I am an antichrist /
A flea bit my penis” https://t.co/zWcwy2OMD4
— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) November 23, 2020
7.
I reckon he was lucky. It could have been a lot worse if the squirrels had gone for his nuts. https://t.co/K4QqrXGVl9
— Keith Miller (@keith_miller_nz) November 23, 2020
8.
Boy, if I had a nickel… https://t.co/XFkpav1uLM
— Coaxed (@PhiloFiles) November 23, 2020
9.
He that is without flea bites on their groin after keeping squirrels in their home among you, let him first cast a stone at Johnny. https://t.co/aM1bGU4Ky4
— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) November 23, 2020
Finally, @Clockwork_Bells had this legitimate concern.
Hope the flea is okay 🙁 https://t.co/jWJc4iKA7W
— 🍂 Bells 🦃 (@Clockwork_Bells) November 23, 2020
READ MORE
John Lydon’s Trump rant on GMB was a mystifying bit of political punditry – 5 searing burns
Source 1NewsNZ Image Screengrab, Dušan Veverkolog on Unsplash