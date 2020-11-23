Covidiot takedown of the day

Despite all the evidence that suggests it is a straightforward way of saving lots of lives, some people still refuse to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

These people tend to be particularly vocal about it, and it’s always entertaining to see them taken down to the level they belong. And this is a classic of the genre, shared by borsare11o and beerbellybegone over on Reddit.

Boom.

And just three of the many things people said about it.

‘Just like a condom, a mask only works if it covers the holes.’ Anna_Rapunzel ‘More importantly, those viruses are not airborne …’ oneredflag ‘Imagine the horror of airborne herpes or gonorrhea. No fucker would go outside without a damn spacesuit.’

MileysMooseKnuckle

READ MORE

A security guard called out this covidiot and it just gets better and better

Source Reddit u/borsare11o u/beerbellybegone