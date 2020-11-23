An American shared a recipe for ‘Sprite pie’ and these are the only 5 responses you need

We’ve seen some abominable culinary creations in 2020 – many of them courtesy of the ‘bad tea American mum’ you might remember – but this might take the biscuit.

It’s a recipe for something called ‘Sprite pie’ that went viral on Twitter and, well, you’d better have a watch of it for yourself.

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

Look we gave this whole “society” thing a go, but it clearly isn’t working out so let’s just call it. We can’t go on like this. We don’t deserve to https://t.co/RVZSiKlIfD — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 21, 2020

Lock this man up ASAP pic.twitter.com/tuEJH5CTwQ — Young Simba (@Mufaa6) November 21, 2020

America is fundamentally broken! — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) November 18, 2020

Not sure whether to call The Hague or the mayor of flavour town pic.twitter.com/mvU33A59gy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 22, 2020

The French surely put it best.

H/T @AmandaRosenberg