An American shared a recipe for ‘Sprite pie’ and these are the only 5 responses you need
We’ve seen some abominable culinary creations in 2020 – many of them courtesy of the ‘bad tea American mum’ you might remember – but this might take the biscuit.
It’s a recipe for something called ‘Sprite pie’ that went viral on Twitter and, well, you’d better have a watch of it for yourself.
sprite pie. SPRITE PIE. pic.twitter.com/EUe573Udip
— Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) November 18, 2020
And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.
Look we gave this whole “society” thing a go, but it clearly isn’t working out so let’s just call it. We can’t go on like this. We don’t deserve to https://t.co/RVZSiKlIfD
— 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 21, 2020
Lock this man up ASAP pic.twitter.com/tuEJH5CTwQ
— Young Simba (@Mufaa6) November 21, 2020
America is fundamentally broken!
— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) November 18, 2020
This is satanism. https://t.co/FwWjfHzeGe
— Sharnalk (@DalilBoubakeur) November 14, 2020
Not sure whether to call The Hague or the mayor of flavour town pic.twitter.com/mvU33A59gy
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 22, 2020
The French surely put it best.
les américains https://t.co/ArcCpn6C8E
— ack (@ackouille) November 14, 2020
