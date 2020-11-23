A security guard called out this covidiot and it just gets better and better
To an anti-lockdown rally in Germany, where this protestor was called by a security guard who was so outraged by the stuff she was saying that he quit on the spot.
It’s quite the watch, but the best bit – the very best – comes right at the end.
As a young woman compares herself to Nazi resistance fighter Sophie Scholl at a 'Querdenker' (Covid-denier) rally in Hannover, the disgusted security guard quits on the spot. pic.twitter.com/k7QoTJw41d
— Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) November 22, 2020
“I won’t go along with such bullshit. For such bullshit I do not make security. Don’t make a security guard [work] here for any such bullshit. With the best will in the world, this is trivialising the holocaust. Bullshit. Your brain is in a loop. This is more than embarrassing.”
The clip went wildly viral and here are just a few of the things people said about it.
VERY satisfying ending. https://t.co/xwzov0heaS
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 22, 2020
Such was her conviction to a cause that her ego literally melted it on the spot. 😂
— DaSped (@dasped) November 22, 2020
Fucking legend. https://t.co/8VNYhs8fzy
— Andreas Rasmussen (@flinkeandreas) November 22, 2020
"I can not, and will not stop!..wait…what you don't agree with me? I quit"
— Richard Ommundsen (@RichardOmmundse) November 22, 2020
84 second morality play. well worth the time. https://t.co/lB8MVd9cet
— jon “airships” kudelka (@jonkudelka) November 23, 2020
Almost as if standing up to bullshit is effective.
— Bill Freese (@willfree) November 22, 2020
😂😂
Anti maskkkers are all the same imbeciles around the world😂 https://t.co/MIoVJd9VyO
— Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) November 23, 2020
To conclude …
Brilliant https://t.co/4vq7M72Aw2
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 22, 2020
Source Twitter @MikeStuchbery_