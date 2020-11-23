A security guard called out this covidiot and it just gets better and better

To an anti-lockdown rally in Germany, where this protestor was called by a security guard who was so outraged by the stuff she was saying that he quit on the spot.

It’s quite the watch, but the best bit – the very best – comes right at the end.

As a young woman compares herself to Nazi resistance fighter Sophie Scholl at a 'Querdenker' (Covid-denier) rally in Hannover, the disgusted security guard quits on the spot. pic.twitter.com/k7QoTJw41d — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) November 22, 2020

“I won’t go along with such bullshit. For such bullshit I do not make security. Don’t make a security guard [work] here for any such bullshit. With the best will in the world, this is trivialising the holocaust. Bullshit. Your brain is in a loop. This is more than embarrassing.”

The clip went wildly viral and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Such was her conviction to a cause that her ego literally melted it on the spot. 😂 — DaSped (@dasped) November 22, 2020

"I can not, and will not stop!..wait…what you don't agree with me? I quit" — Richard Ommundsen (@RichardOmmundse) November 22, 2020

84 second morality play. well worth the time. https://t.co/lB8MVd9cet — jon “airships” kudelka (@jonkudelka) November 23, 2020

Almost as if standing up to bullshit is effective. — Bill Freese (@willfree) November 22, 2020

😂😂

Anti maskkkers are all the same imbeciles around the world😂 https://t.co/MIoVJd9VyO — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) November 23, 2020

To conclude …

READ MORE

This Donald Trump press conference takes a hilariously unexpected turn“>This Donald Trump press conference takes a hilariously unexpected turn

Source Twitter @MikeStuchbery_