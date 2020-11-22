Trump’s own words were an awkward takedown of his Press Secretary’s outrageous claim

The White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, must have to go through some serious mental gymnastics before she stands up and tells waiting journalists that the President’s behaviour is above board.

This is what she had to say about his refusal to partake in the orderly transition of power to the administration of the President-elect, Joe Biden.

Kayleigh McEnany: "This President was never given an orderly transition of power. His presidency was never accepted." pic.twitter.com/PXfUy92uV0 — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

Of course, she was lying.

Kayleigh McEnany just went on a lying screed claiming Trump didn’t get an orderly transition. False. Clinton immediately conceded & Obama welcomed Trump at the WH days later. Obama didn’t block the transition like Trump is doing to Biden. Roll the tape. pic.twitter.com/oqq8r9LXgp — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) November 20, 2020

What made it especially awkward was Donald Trump himself – back in 2016 – acknowledging that the handover from Barack Obama had been exemplary.

Kayleigh McEnany claims Pres. Trump did not receive ‘an orderly transition of power’ ROLL 🗣 THE 🗣 TAPE 🗣 pic.twitter.com/KBSrZWxmPp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 20, 2020

Ouch! Ms McEnany has yet to comment on the clip, but Twitter had plenty to say.

1.

2.

We need an end to blatant lying in politics. https://t.co/C7o2eHebtN — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) November 21, 2020

3.

4.

I'm surprised that cross doesn't burn right through her dress https://t.co/LKKPqCamVj — beth wesson (@pixietwit) November 20, 2020

5.

“I will never lie” – was a lie. https://t.co/aSKgNZSGt1 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 21, 2020

6.

@PressSec doesn’t it get old being proven a LIAR time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time again? https://t.co/eCbIOQpZSe — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 22, 2020

7.

I wish I was in a position to hire her after she is out of work in two months…just so I could lie to her that she got the job and then hire someone else. https://t.co/FJ0VAnFV03 — Eric Mirlis (@themirl) November 21, 2020

To add insult to injury, her chosen outfit left her wide open to this very funny green screen edit.

at some point, they'll learn to stop wearing green pic.twitter.com/qnui4GfeRL — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) November 21, 2020

It seems apt that the President’s real spokesperson should be the virus.

READ MORE

This ‘Lego Donald Trump’ went viral because it captures the outgoing president so perfectly

Source Now This Image Screengrab