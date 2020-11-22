Trump’s own words were an awkward takedown of his Press Secretary’s outrageous claim

The White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, must have to go through some serious mental gymnastics before she stands up and tells waiting journalists that the President’s behaviour is above board.

This is what she had to say about his refusal to partake in the orderly transition of power to the administration of the President-elect, Joe Biden.

Of course, she was lying.

What made it especially awkward was Donald Trump himself – back in 2016 – acknowledging that the handover from Barack Obama had been exemplary.

Ouch! Ms McEnany has yet to comment on the clip, but Twitter had plenty to say.

To add insult to injury, her chosen outfit left her wide open to this very funny green screen edit.

It seems apt that the President’s real spokesperson should be the virus.

Source Now This Image Screengrab