Macaulay Culkin’s reaction made these next-level Home Alone Christmas decorations even better
With the absolute bin fire that has been 2020 so far, we really can’t blame people for putting their Christmas decorations up early, just for a bit of festive cheer.
These decorations, shared by @kenben003 on TikTok, have not only gone up early, but some incredible effort has been put into arranging them.
Watch and wonder at the attention to detail.
@kenben003
These people deserve every award! ##christmas ##homealone ##christmascountdown2020 ##decoration ##holiday
Let’s take a closer look.
Twitter loved it.
I don’t know where this house is but it won Christmas pic.twitter.com/oxRtdPVN2K
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 21, 2020
This house wins Christmas… pic.twitter.com/BTDgKVGzYn
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 21, 2020
Perfect 2020 Christmas sentiment https://t.co/lWHq0dnPJs
— Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) November 21, 2020
KEVIN!! 😁 https://t.co/ihwp1c3dCH
— Sarah B. (@SarahBurgi) November 21, 2020
I want to see a house that recreates scenes from Die Hard.
— Allison Long (@AllisonTampaBay) November 21, 2020
But the best answer – beyond all shadow of a doubt – was this one.
I'm gonna sue…
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 21, 2020
There’s only one thing to say to that.
