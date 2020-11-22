Macaulay Culkin’s reaction made these next-level Home Alone Christmas decorations even better

With the absolute bin fire that has been 2020 so far, we really can’t blame people for putting their Christmas decorations up early, just for a bit of festive cheer.

These decorations, shared by @kenben003 on TikTok, have not only gone up early, but some incredible effort has been put into arranging them.

Watch and wonder at the attention to detail.

@kenben003

These people deserve every award! ##christmas ##homealone ##christmascountdown2020 ##decoration ##holiday

♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

Let’s take a closer look.

Twitter loved it.

But the best answer – beyond all shadow of a doubt – was this one.

There’s only one thing to say to that.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Macaulay Culkin wore a face mask of his younger self and it’s once seen, never unseen

Source @kenben003 Image Screengrab