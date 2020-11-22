Danny Dyer talks more sense than the government – Episode 137

Actor and TV presenter, Danny Dyer, has another string to his bow – as an author.

In his 2015 book, The World According to Danny Dyer: Life Lessons from the East End, he shares his forthright opinions on a variety of issues, including Royal babies, pubs and politics.

A very political quote from the book has resurfaced, and people are hailing him for his take on an ever-relevant topic – benefits.

It’s Danny Dyer, so obviously NSFW.

“People bang on about benefits culture, all that. There are piss takers, no doubts that [sic]. But I know plenty of people on benefits who work hard – it’s just that they don’t get paid enough to cover the basics of life. Now you can say, “Get off your arse and get a better job.” Alright, say everyone does that. Who is gonna actually do the shitty jobs then? If you’re working forty hours a week and can’t cover your bills, that ain’t your fault. It’s the fault of the slags paying you. So if you have to claim benefits, claim ’em, and don’t feel bad about it. It’s not you who is getting the benefit anyway, it’s your employer. They pay you shit and expect the state to pick up the rest of the tab.”

Tweeters shared the quote and he was soon trending on the site. Here’s what they were saying about it.

Danny Dyer is spot on. pic.twitter.com/vx6sFkNcGo — San Lawro (@sandra_sanlawro) November 21, 2020

Send Danny Dyer to Number 11 Downing Street so he can give Rishi Sunak the boot, immediately.#Dyer4Chancellor pic.twitter.com/B7hjCZmMe9 — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) November 22, 2020

Danny Dyer. Voice of the people. https://t.co/5zdS10720m — bobted74 (@bobted74) November 21, 2020

Any chance we could swap Boris Johnson for Danny Dyer? Asking for a friend . . . #EastEnders #Number10 pic.twitter.com/MtNjGEqxdu — Walford East – EastEnders (@WalfordEast) November 21, 2020

Never thought I'd say this but Danny Dyer speaks more sense than our PM. It's not a high hurdle mind you, a dead kipper in an ill fitting mop-toupee has more sense than our PM… https://t.co/LvMQ7DBryF — ⚫ Bhryn (Art comms = CLOSED♥) / Fish Jenkins (@Bhryn) November 21, 2020

Who knew I'd wake up this morning and suddenly be a fan of Danny Dyer? pic.twitter.com/hjNhz3QfZl — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/ThatChrisPG (@chrispurchase) November 22, 2020

In conclusion:

If someone had said to me in January that the 3 voices of reason for 2020 would be Piers Morgan, Marcus Rashford and Danny Dyer I'd have laughed at them. — Dom Gourlay (@domlikesrabbits) November 21, 2020

