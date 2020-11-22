Danny Dyer talks more sense than the government – Episode 137

Actor and TV presenter, Danny Dyer, has another string to his bow – as an author.

In his 2015 book, The World According to Danny Dyer: Life Lessons from the East End, he shares his forthright opinions on a variety of issues, including Royal babies, pubs and politics.

A very political quote from the book has resurfaced, and people are hailing him for his take on an ever-relevant topic – benefits.

It’s Danny Dyer, so obviously NSFW.

“People bang on about benefits culture, all that. There are piss takers, no doubts that [sic].

But I know plenty of people on benefits who work hard – it’s just that they don’t get paid enough to cover the basics of life.

Now you can say, “Get off your arse and get a better job.” Alright, say everyone does that. Who is gonna actually do the shitty jobs then?

If you’re working forty hours a week and can’t cover your bills, that ain’t your fault. It’s the fault of the slags paying you.

So if you have to claim benefits, claim ’em, and don’t feel bad about it.

It’s not you who is getting the benefit anyway, it’s your employer. They pay you shit and expect the state to pick up the rest of the tab.”

Tweeters shared the quote and he was soon trending on the site. Here’s what they were saying about it.

In conclusion:

READ MORE

Danny Dyer says people who went to Eton can’t run the country – the only 6 reactions you need

Source @sandra_sanlawro Image @sandra_sanlawro, Screengrab