This shop had a message for anti-masker covidiots and it’s absolutely savage

A small but very vocal minority of people still refuse to put on a mask when they go shopping despite all the evidence to show how it can help stop the spread of Covid-19.

And we’ve seen quite a few memorable shop signs over the last few months telling people to mask up or get out. But this one has to be the most brutal yet.

‘Found in the window of my very small, very red, upstate NY town hardware store,’ said A_Booger_In_The_Hand who shared it on Reddit.

‘Savage.’ Supreme0verl0rd

Another one for the collection …

Source Reddit u/A_Booger_In_The_Hand