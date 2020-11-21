Bad day? It could be worse, you could just have bought this new car

It’s not big or clever to take pleasure in someone else’s expensive misfortune, and yet at the end of another long week, there was something about this video that sent it wildly viral.

See if you can spot it (wait for it, wait for it …)

Oh dear.

My man just got a new car. 2020 never disappoints… pic.twitter.com/uDMw17QERt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 20, 2020

Live footage of the UK leaving the EU pic.twitter.com/AXgxOsYymH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 20, 2020

Some people had a question, though.

this hurt to watch….but also….how was the camera on right on time? https://t.co/QtqSQmmdu0 — Philly’s Own Questo (@questlove) November 20, 2020

Source @oldschoolbiker4