‘Mama Tiger gets scared intentionally,’ says LightningShiva1 over on Reddit and it’s 6 seconds well spent.

And the best thing was the jump scare worked both ways.

‘I love that the cub is like “oh crap she actually got scared” and jumps itself too.’ QueSupresa

READ MORE

This puppy furious at its own hiccups went viral because it’s hilarious and very relatable

Source Reddit LightningShiva1 YouTube