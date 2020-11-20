The 25 funniest tweets of the week

Every week, we scour Twitter for the funniest tweets we can find and narrow them down to 25 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who wrote them a follow.

Here they are, the best tweets we’ve seen this week…

1.

Guess who decided to eat the inkjet cartridge? pic.twitter.com/qYWpemcRBZ — Dave M (@SpotTheLoon2010) November 16, 2020

2.

Charcuterie boards are lunchables that went to private school. — ramseyjeanty (@RamseyJeanty) November 13, 2020

3.

Now show me Decs https://t.co/qKnooKqgn6 — Danny Sutcliffe (@dannysutcliffes) November 14, 2020

4.

Enter new password:

'chicken'

Password must contain a capital:

'chickenkiev' — Beeb (@ybees3) November 14, 2020

5.

Meryl Streep in Me in my

her 60s 20s pic.twitter.com/Dlf2quofpE — marina (@streepsoul) November 15, 2020

6.

'The shark has told me it will take Christmas off' pic.twitter.com/lUURVFy2JC — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 19, 2020

7.

no one: every greek god: https://t.co/N5HyOqCjtv — 𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚝𝚘𝚖 (@YuckyTom) November 14, 2020

8.

my boyfriend is a teacher and he emailed his class the work they need to be getting on with while they’re all self-isolating for the next two weeks and one of his students just replied with this pic.twitter.com/LIqTvwSv9u — lauren (@atenderwolf) November 15, 2020

9.

Someone in my Norwegian class didn't know the word for cowboys so called them 'American horse pirates' and I've been laughing about it for about an hour. — so cactus so owl (@socactussoowl) November 16, 2020

10.

Interviewing magicians for your son’s bar mitzvah on zoom. pic.twitter.com/aDGb8NUO3A — Bryan Paulk (@thebryanpaulk) November 18, 2020

11.

working on a new form of government called “everyone pays taxes to dolly parton and she just kind of takes it from there” — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) November 18, 2020

13.

It’s my Roomba’s birthday so I’m bringing him to the beach and I’m just gonna let him go crazy — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) November 15, 2020

14.

For Sale: Baby Trebuchet, Never Used pic.twitter.com/IhTykdk48b — femboy slim (@adequateGF) November 17, 2020

The Book of Genesis is literally just God inventing a guy to be mad at — mils imdev (@milsimdev) November 16, 2020

17.

Me on a Zoom call pretending I’m listening and not just looking at myself pic.twitter.com/NzcZhZQvIt — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) November 16, 2020

18.

He needs to be careful here she can move in any direction pic.twitter.com/6Kkqju07BN — The Pesky Red (@The_Pesky_Red) November 13, 2020

19.

one thing i appreciate was when everyone under age 40 silently agreed that there is no need for a phone to ever make noise when someone calls — lauren (@LLW902) November 18, 2020

my brain: do it me: why my brain: just do it me: pic.twitter.com/eoZeTD7kpT — Nas 🏌🏽‍♂️💫 (@nas2leng) November 17, 2020

22.

Fox News and Facebook did to our parents what they said video games would do to us. — Ally Maynard (@allymayn) November 16, 2020

23.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of Titanic (1997) pic.twitter.com/WG9aQQzzx2 — KXVIN (@kxvnsms) November 17, 2020

24.

I’ve been locked in the rainforest cafe bathroom for 4 hours and I keep screaming for help but no one can hear me over the scheduled animal noises — emmy (@emurrrly) November 16, 2020

25.

a symbol of wealth among pigeons pic.twitter.com/3U6RPCVrin — Living Morganism 🌱 (@ok_girlfriend) November 16, 2020

