This woman laughing at her ‘influencer’ friend’s video attempt is simply wonderful
Here’s 48 seconds which will surely make your day better, a woman’s hysterical reaction to her ‘influencer’ friend’s attempt to make a video in the front seat of their car.
@roquey4Glad to know she thinks so highly of me 😍 @tatumm.lovee ##prank ##funny ##JingleJangleWithMe
Absolute joy, to be filed under ‘just when you think it can’t get any better’.
It went viral after it was shared by @darren_scott on Twitter and prompted no end of replies. Here are our favourites.
This has made me cry laughing pic.twitter.com/Gd15FSCS1b
— Darren Scott (@darren_scott) November 18, 2020
She’s me whenever I see any video of an ‘influencer’. “What are you doing?!” I love her
— Darren Scott (@darren_scott) November 18, 2020
This has really cheered me up after a horrendous day – thank you for this 😂
— Nick Verrell (@nickverrell) November 18, 2020
my face is hurting i am laughing so much
— Andy Legon (@AndrewLegon) November 18, 2020
Source TikTok @roquey4 H/T Twitter @darren_scott