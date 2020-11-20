This woman laughing at her ‘influencer’ friend’s video attempt is simply wonderful

Here’s 48 seconds which will surely make your day better, a woman’s hysterical reaction to her ‘influencer’ friend’s attempt to make a video in the front seat of their car.

@roquey4Glad to know she thinks so highly of me 😍 @tatumm.lovee ##prank ##funny ##JingleJangleWithMe

♬ original sound – Roquey

Absolute joy, to be filed under ‘just when you think it can’t get any better’.

It went viral after it was shared by @darren_scott on Twitter and prompted no end of replies. Here are our favourites.

READ MORE

This puppy furious at its own hiccups went viral because it’s hilarious and very relatable

Source TikTok @roquey4 H/T Twitter @darren_scott