This woman laughing at her ‘influencer’ friend’s video attempt is simply wonderful

Here’s 48 seconds which will surely make your day better, a woman’s hysterical reaction to her ‘influencer’ friend’s attempt to make a video in the front seat of their car.

Absolute joy, to be filed under ‘just when you think it can’t get any better’.

It went viral after it was shared by @darren_scott on Twitter and prompted no end of replies. Here are our favourites.

This has made me cry laughing pic.twitter.com/Gd15FSCS1b — Darren Scott (@darren_scott) November 18, 2020

She’s me whenever I see any video of an ‘influencer’. “What are you doing?!” I love her — Darren Scott (@darren_scott) November 18, 2020

This has really cheered me up after a horrendous day – thank you for this 😂 — Nick Verrell (@nickverrell) November 18, 2020

my face is hurting i am laughing so much — Andy Legon (@AndrewLegon) November 18, 2020

READ MORE

This puppy furious at its own hiccups went viral because it’s hilarious and very relatable

Source TikTok @roquey4 H/T Twitter @darren_scott