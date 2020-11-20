These reporters shouting at Mike Pence after he refused Covid questions is quite the watch

Donald Trump appears to be too busy disputing his election defeat to spend too much time dealing with Covid-19, not that he was overly effective even when he was giving the pandemic a little bit more of his attention.

The good news is that – Google, Google – White House Covid-19 task force chief Mike Pence held a press conference to outline the president’s latest strategy.

Less impressive was his reluctance to take questions. Any questions. The reporters present gave him exactly the amount of respect he deserved and it’s quite the watch (4 million views and counting …).

Pence leaves, taking no questions. You can hear reporters screaming: • “You’re all undermining the democratic election!”

• “What is going on?!”

• “Why is the federal government not taking questions?” pic.twitter.com/GfAgM6eoSu — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Mike Pence: A profile in cowardice… pic.twitter.com/qyou51Bn1U — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

ZERO questions. This was the first Trump WH Coronavirus Task Force presser in months. No questions for all the 250,000 dead. Just a silent walk off stage. History will have judgement day for them them all. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AijoJ114Hb — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 20, 2020

This is what an attempted coup looks like.🤬#TrumpCoup https://t.co/WG9mhnULak — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 19, 2020

In case you’re wondering, this is what an un-American coward looks like👇🏻pic.twitter.com/zwgFQNjGFb — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) November 19, 2020

In the interests of balance and all that, there were also some people who thought this.

The absurd outburst by some reporters in the room only justify WH decision not to take questions https://t.co/a5ll6vw07R — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 19, 2020

AKA reporters whose job it is to ask questions but aren’t allowed to ask questions try to ask questions. The absolute cheek of it.

