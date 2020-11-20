16 television moments from the brilliant ‘Daytime Snaps’ that perfectly sum up 2020
There’s a brilliant Twitter account called @daytimesnaps that takes random moments from daytime TV and shares them without context, making them all the more hilarious and bizarre – and trust us, no one does hilarious and bizarre daytime TV like Britain.
With that in mind, daytime television feels like the perfect place to relive the surrealness of the last 12 months.
Here are 16 screenshots that perfectly capture life in 2020…
1. When the nation was asked this very important question:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) November 12, 2020
2. When Matthew Wright celebrated the news that Father Christmas is considered a key worker in Scotland:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) October 23, 2020
3. When Holly and Phillip celebrated a socially distant birthday:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) June 4, 2020
4. When the This Morning line-up featured a casual pre-lunch appearance from death:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) May 12, 2020
5. When Eamon Holmes brought out his giant social distancing stick:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) June 26, 2020
6. When Loose Women asked the question we were all dying to know the answer to:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) July 16, 2020
7. And when Countdown were on the same page:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) April 1, 2020
8. When the government’s lockdown tier system was grilled:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) May 11, 2020
9. When the UK needed to be retaught the basics:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) November 18, 2020
10. When Loose Women just gave up:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) July 24, 2020
11. When this question was aimed at the horders:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) March 17, 2020
12. When a pub had to take drastic measures to ensure that punters maintained their distance:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) July 17, 2020
13. When This Morning tackled the most pressing question of our time:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) August 3, 2020
14. When this was something we were all genuinely wondering:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) May 14, 2020
15. When some anonymous hairdressers made an appearance on This Morning:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) May 20, 2020
And finally, when a long-awaited ghost wedding was cancelled:
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) October 14, 2020
For a constantly updated feed of hilarious screenshots, follow @daytimesnaps on Twitter.
READ MORE
These no-context snaps make daytime TV seem much better than it is