Our 14 favourite pandemic pics, puns and jokes
Now that England’s lockdown is half over, theoretically, we’ve taken a look at what people have been saying about all this *gestures at everything*. And not just in the UK.
If nothing else, it should take your mind off Donald Trump‘s lawyer melting.
1.
I can’t wait for Covid to be over so I can go back to taking little sips from bottles of milk I find on people’s doorsteps. 🧜♂️
— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) November 18, 2020
2.
I still don’t understand how COVID is worse than ever after we’ve tried everything from pretending it’s over to pretending it never happened
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 16, 2020
3.
Since quarantine, I can't count how many times I've had to apologize to coworkers for unintelligible messages I've accidently sent them while trying to get cake out of my keyboard
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 18, 2020
4.
One good thing about virtual school is that my 11yo and I get to actually spend special moments together that we normally wouldn’t have time for like when I sat down next to him with my coffee and he said, “ew could you move that smell is literally making me wanna puke”.
— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) November 18, 2020
5.
A face mask or as I call it a cloak of invisibility
— Jules⚓️ (@julcasagrande) November 18, 2020
6.
Hermes telling me I missed my parcel cos no one was in…bruh we're in a lockdown pls lie properly
— IG: TheDateConnoisseur 📸 (@dateconnoisseur) November 17, 2020
7.
Ohio on lockdown again. Thank God. I was worried I wouldn’t get to finish this sixty-million-piece jigsaw puzzle between bouts of staring at the goddamn wall. #ThanksOhio
— Kealan Patrick Burke (@KealanBurke) November 18, 2020