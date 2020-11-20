Our 14 favourite pandemic pics, puns and jokes

Now that England’s lockdown is half over, theoretically, we’ve taken a look at what people have been saying about all this *gestures at everything*. And not just in the UK.

If nothing else, it should take your mind off Donald Trump‘s lawyer melting.

1.

I can’t wait for Covid to be over so I can go back to taking little sips from bottles of milk I find on people’s doorsteps. 🧜‍♂️ — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) November 18, 2020

2.

I still don’t understand how COVID is worse than ever after we’ve tried everything from pretending it’s over to pretending it never happened — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 16, 2020

3.

Since quarantine, I can't count how many times I've had to apologize to coworkers for unintelligible messages I've accidently sent them while trying to get cake out of my keyboard — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 18, 2020

4.

One good thing about virtual school is that my 11yo and I get to actually spend special moments together that we normally wouldn’t have time for like when I sat down next to him with my coffee and he said, “ew could you move that smell is literally making me wanna puke”. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) November 18, 2020

5.

A face mask or as I call it a cloak of invisibility — Jules⚓️ (@julcasagrande) November 18, 2020

6.

Hermes telling me I missed my parcel cos no one was in…bruh we're in a lockdown pls lie properly — IG: TheDateConnoisseur 📸 (@dateconnoisseur) November 17, 2020

7.