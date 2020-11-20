‘Old insult but with a twist’

It’s not always easy making conversation on places like Tinder. Actually, it’s something akin to our worst nightmare but that’s enough about us.

This exchange on something called Bumble – we’re further behind the curve than we thought – went viral on Reddit because, in the words of

MelikaElder who posted it, it’s an Old insult with a twist’.

Familiar, but still good.

‘What’s the point of being on tinder or any app if you’re gonna do 1 word answers.’ The2lied ‘If you aren’t gonna put effort into a conversation then don’t bother having it in the first place.’ AnonymousMolaMola ‘Too real …’ ventureten

READ MORE

Tinder exchange of the week

Source Reddit u/MelikaElder