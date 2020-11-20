Even Donald Trump’s own YouTube stream mocked Rudy Guiliani’s hilarious hair malfunction

You might already have seen those bizarre pictures from Rudy Guiliani’s latest press conference in which Donald Trump’s lawyer suffered the most unfortunate hair malfunction.

There was no shortage of jokes about it – the best of which you can read here – and even Trump’s own live steam on YouTube was moved to mock him (not realising they were live on air).

One of those rare occasions in which Trump and his campaign team surely spoke for us all.

READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani sweating hair dye wasn’t the worst thing about his speech – but it was the funniest

Source @owillis