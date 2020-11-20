Even Donald Trump’s own YouTube stream mocked Rudy Guiliani’s hilarious hair malfunction

You might already have seen those bizarre pictures from Rudy Guiliani’s latest press conference in which Donald Trump’s lawyer suffered the most unfortunate hair malfunction.

There was no shortage of jokes about it – the best of which you can read here – and even Trump’s own live steam on YouTube was moved to mock him (not realising they were live on air).

on the official donald trump youtube stream they accidentally left their audio on and you can hear the team there say "you see fucking rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" pic.twitter.com/LV6P5vw5jt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

One of those rare occasions in which Trump and his campaign team surely spoke for us all.

Holy shit listen to Trump’s own team dunking on Rudy because the were too dumb to turn off their audio. Only the best. https://t.co/Ftb6cGvDlY — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 19, 2020

Please tell me this is real. — Jon French (@JonQFrench) November 19, 2020

This is STUNNING STUFF https://t.co/K5BPlaF3Ec — David Pakman (@dpakman) November 20, 2020

folks this is real. i captured it myself from trump's *official* youtube feed. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

The official Donald Trump Youtube stream, y’all…🤣😭🤣 https://t.co/azaB9nVZve — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

Legit the funniest hot mic moment I've ever heard live. — Floss Gellar (@flossgellar) November 19, 2020

They're not even good at hiding their acknowledgement of how bad they are at this. https://t.co/xNYtd8qgfU — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) November 19, 2020

There was a time when I would have felt petty for laughing at this. That time has passed. I’m still laughing about the Four Seasons shit, but Rudy is the gift that keeps on giving. 😂😂😂 — I'mOkayWithItBeingAwkwardBetweenUs (@SweetGeekling) November 19, 2020

READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani sweating hair dye wasn’t the worst thing about his speech – but it was the funniest

Source @owillis