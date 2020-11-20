14 dogs who didn’t get the grooming experience they were expecting

With stylists closed across the country and people resorting to homemade measures, it’s safe to say that our hair has seen better days. As it turns out, we’re not alone in our grooming struggles – dogs are having a pretty rough time, too.

Enjoy and take pity on these 14 canines who share in our pain:

1.

My mom just RUINED my dog and she literally said "he wanted to keep it long on the top" I am devastated pic.twitter.com/pjYuGYNhUm — Lindsay Martin (@lindsaymartin15) November 19, 2016

2.

Groomer took my dog from loveable teddy bear to sewer rat on heroin pic.twitter.com/uyeCzhxqaT — Kai Giudici McCann (@kaimccann_) January 4, 2018

3.

4.

My dog just got a haircut & she looks like the squirrel from ice age😭 pic.twitter.com/DzO8anxcsK — Aaron Carpenter (@AaronCarpenter) April 5, 2014

5.

The groomer did him dirty 😭 pic.twitter.com/MhbW9eGE8s — Alyssa Echevarria (@_aalyssaaa) March 19, 2018

6.

Y’all. My homegirl got high watched a YouTube tutorial and tried to give her dog a haircut. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jAzwzaqyjm — theLoved Chef (@BaskInRobynn) January 27, 2019

7.

ion think my dog likes his haircut.. pic.twitter.com/WCtwLw3afJ — Domingo Torrez (@MinGzDaKing) April 24, 2020

8.

9.

10.

SO I ASKED THE GROOMER TO JUST GIVE MY DOG A TRIM AND A HOUR LATER I PICKED UP A RAT ON METH 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3fCconbLPY — Josh Pitruzzella (@JoshPit40) August 5, 2016

11.

my dog got a really bad haircut pic.twitter.com/CMXO4uFfkY — moved @slymoons (@loversdoom) August 29, 2015

12.

asked groomer to shave a heart on my dogs butt… what I expected vs what I got pic.twitter.com/6m269bNi8f — theworldpolice (@the_worldpolice) January 8, 2017

13.

never trusting my mom to cut my dog's hair again pic.twitter.com/DPFkdKca0l — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏~♡ TSU NAMI ☆˚･ﾟ✧*･ﾟ (@TSUNAMIMUSICx) July 13, 2016

14.

My mom got her dog’s feet shaved so that they wouldn’t get as dirty when she went outside……… pic.twitter.com/ftFvNRDJ6D — dalady (@DelayniJohnson) April 17, 2019

