Simply 17 very funny tweets from the brilliant Last Blockbuster parody account

Blockbuster video stores were the gateway drug to Netflix, which was also a physical rental service at one time, unlike the streaming service we know now.

Despite relaunching online to compete with the rapidly expanding Netflix, Blockbuster’s business model couldn’t keep up and the company went bust in 2010 – although one store remains open in Oregon, run by a franchisee.

However, not being within commuting distance of Oregon, we’re more concerned with a completely different “last blockbuster”, only this one is on Twitter, and it’s very funny.

Please stop sending us photos of abandoned blockbusters. That's like us sending you photos of your dead grandparents. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) March 25, 2017

Here’s a selection of our favourite tweets from the – *whispers* – parody account, but we highly recommend you check them out for yourself too.

Some are topical.

1.

Someone from the government just called and asked if they could hold a press conference in front of the store. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) November 10, 2020

2.

Due to the financial crisis, crying will no longer guarantee you a refund. We will reassess when things approve. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 3, 2020

3.

Just a reminder to give your hands a quick dip in the bleach bucket by the front door before entering. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) September 24, 2020

4.

We've had 6 people drop their ballots into our rental return slot and they all voted for Kanye. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) October 26, 2020

5.

Colleen just shitcanned Karleen for attending our zoom staff meeting in an unironed blue polo. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) May 12, 2020

6.

A FOOTBALL HELMET DOES NOT COUNT AS A FACE MASK. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) May 20, 2020

7.

Come in tonight wearing your "I voted" sticker and we'll let you smoke in here. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) November 4, 2020

Others are more concerned with store business.

8.

We will be closing 10 minutes early today to honor our nation's workers and also because we want to snag some KFC before it closes. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) September 7, 2020

9.