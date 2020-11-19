Twitter’s use of BBC Dad to explain the new conversation settings is genius-level marketing

Professor Robert Kelly may have incredible knowledge on all things in the Korean political sphere – North and South – and a PhD in international relations, but since his adorable kids and mortified wife burst in on him during a live interview, he’ll be forever known as BBC Dad.

Here’s a reminder, because there’s never a bad time to watch this again.

In a stroke of marketing genius, Twitter drafted him in to explain their recently added conversation control settings, and it couldn’t have been better.

As someone who knows something about interruptions, we asked #BBCdad @Robert_E_Kelly to help us talk about Twitter’s conversation settings, which give brands more control over the conversations they start. https://t.co/i5eC2qEyRf pic.twitter.com/RSvqqpIyjT — Twitter Marketing UK (@TwitterMktgUK) November 17, 2020

Twitter Marketing even set the tweet so that only they could reply. We see what they did there.

Here are a few things people had to say about the ad.

They have grown up so much 💖 https://t.co/cRbXVjaAo6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 17, 2020

Well played. It might also be the first promoted tweet I've ever actually shared. https://t.co/v7nsaMcEko — Omar El-Gammal (@Oelgammal) November 17, 2020

The ultimate relatable icon of our era 🙌 https://t.co/w9uX0e9slV — Hollie (@ThriftyMumCom) November 17, 2020

Finally, a word from the man himself.

As someone who knows something about interruptions, I approve of this. Enjoy seeing the BBC Kids again! https://t.co/ja0K5lZLp6 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) November 17, 2020

Oh, we did enjoy it, Prof. We really did.

