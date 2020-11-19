15 stock photos made infinitely better with the addition of fake photobombs
As an art director of many years standing, Matt Vescovo has spent more than his fair share of time sifting through stock photos, but unlike most of us, Matt finds inspiration in them – and what he does with them is time well spent.
On his Facebook page, where he’s known as the Stock Photobomber, he shares the original stock photos, along with a new and improved version, into which he’s edited himself in a variety of funny photobomb situations.
We’ve gathered some classics, along with his newest masterpieces.
1.
Young couple playing in the water
Man discreetly using the ocean as a bathroom
2.
Elderly woman getting into car accident
Man sending mother over the edge with recorder “concerto”
3.
Couple kissing outside
Man being third wheel
4.
Angry boss waiting for worker at desk
Executives making turkeys
5.
Family celebrating daughter’s birthday
Uncle drinks at niece’s birthday
6.
Bride and groom in car
Man having trouble getting over ex-girlfriend
7.
Snowman in field
Drunk having sexual relations with a snowman
8.
Senior couple in bedroom
Man vacuums grandparents