Radio 1 will play a version of Fairytale of New York without the homophobic slur – 12 Twitter takes

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – and that’s mostly because Twitter is once again arguing about the lyrics to a festive hit.

Past rows have broken out over ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside‘, in which the male character tries to ply a young woman with drink and talk her into having sex – just as the Baby Jesus would* have wanted.

*wouldn’t – don’t @ us.

Then there’s the hideously uninformed ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?‘ Band Aid charity single that gets 10/10 for trying to help the needy but no points whatsoever for the statement that “There won’t be snow in Africa this Christmas“, or in fact for shoe-horning an entire continent’s circumstances or interest in a Christian festival into a homogeneous lump.

Today’s storm – at the time of writing – is the perennial row over The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl‘s classic, ‘Fairytale of New York‘, in which the original lyrics feature a homophobic slur that rhymes with ‘maggot’ and an insult relating to female sexual behaviour, and that’s as much as needs to be said.

Here’s why the row has broken out while we’re barely halfway through November.

BBC Radio 1 is tweaking the lyrics to The Pogue’s “Fairytale of New York” this year. Following reports in The Sun, BBC Radio 1 confirms that they are going to play *an alternative* version of the song on their station, featuring different lyrics sung by Kirsty MacColl. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 19, 2020

Understand that the decision was based on that younger listeners don’t like the derogatory terms of sexuality and gender in the song. The lyrics are not what listeners would expect on Radio 1. They are not banning the song and neither are other BBC stations. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 19, 2020

They added a statement.

BBC statement: “We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience.” BBC Radio 2 will play the original, after a lot of consideration. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 19, 2020

Radio 6 Music DJs will have the option of playing either.

The Guardian’s Media Editor had this explanation of the different approaches.

The BBC only editing Fairytale of New York on some stations reveals how each station's culture war risk ratings.

Radio 1: Kids don't like homophobic language.

Radio 2: Editing? Woke snowflakes at BBC!

6Music: Centrist dads who think it's a bit complicated, can play both versions. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) November 19, 2020

Opinions were broadly divided between those saying “about time”, others suggesting it was some kind of Philistinism and the tweeters walking the tightrope of accusing people of being snowflakes while crying about a change to a song they can hear in its original form on a different channel.

This is excellent news. I'm generally really tired of hearing this song and when people tell me it's their favourite Christmas song I can't help but be quite disgusted. https://t.co/woD8xtFubO — (@Ayeffen) November 19, 2020

Even in the arts – in storytelling – must we no longer use derogatory terms? Even if the intention in the story is to offend someone else in the story? FToNY is a story, a dialogue told in song of a dysfunctional, abusive relationship. You can't & shouldn't pretty it up https://t.co/IShvMiVu76 — Claire Allan aka Freya Kennedy (@ClaireAllan) November 19, 2020

Typical of the BBC to disregard the view of the silent majority who pay their wages and pander to woke millennials who never will. Fairytale of New York is officially the UK's most played Christmas song.#DefundTheBBC https://t.co/GYKFcMuvYN — Defund The BBC (@DefundBBC) November 19, 2020

For the ‘Don’t be a Philistine‘ faction –

The band recorded a different version without the slur and asked it be played instead because the slur wasn't intended to be targeting a minority when they first recorded the song. So how about people respect the band's wishes? — James (@J3Lyon) November 19, 2020

Here’s what people were saying.

1.

Gosh, is it Fairytale of New York Discourse Time already? pic.twitter.com/F5qhB8DO6o — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) November 19, 2020

2.

Idea: a new version of Fairytale of New York but with MORE swear words. Fuckingtale of Rude Cock. — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) November 19, 2020

3.

My only contribution to the annual Fairytale of New York discussion is this: If you’re taking to Twitter to whine about the fact that you won’t get to hear a homophobic slur in a particular song on a particular radio station, you’re almost certainly a fucking arsehole. — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 19, 2020

4.