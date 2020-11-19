Private Eye had the prefect riposte to the Mail’s sniping at Marcus Rashford

You’ll probably have seen how the Mail sniped at footballer and anti-hunger campaigner Marcus Rashford for buying some houses.

We featured lots of perfect responses to the Mail here, to which we can now add this from Private Eye, shared by Hugh Grant on Twitter, about Daily Mail proprietor, Lord Rothermere.

Boom.

Source @PrivateEyeNews H/T @HackedOffHugh Image YouTube screengrab