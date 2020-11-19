Laurence Fox jumped on the Fairytale of New York bandwagon and the Pogues’ comeback was brutal

It’s that time of the year again when a certain group of people get very upset that the BBC removes the homophobic slur from Fairytale of New York by the Pogues and the late, great Kirsty McColl.

Although, it’s not 100% true, because it only applies to Radio 1 (if you really want to hear it, they’ll still play the original version on Radio 2).

Anyway, it may not entirely surprise you to learn that actor Laurence Fox has joined in the criticism of the BBC. On Twitter, obviously.

Here we go again. The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC. RT https://t.co/XzE9aITgsH — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 19, 2020

And we’re glad he did because the Pogues – @poguesofficial on Twitter – served up the perfect response and people loved it, they really loved it.

Fuck off you little herrenvolk shite https://t.co/znPSuhkSo0 — The Pogues (@poguesofficial) November 19, 2020

Ooof. And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This tweet should be 2020’s Christmas Number 1 https://t.co/GMaeX5LHlm — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) November 19, 2020

This tweet was public service at its best — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) November 19, 2020

You scumbag you blight, you herrenvolk shite — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 19, 2020

My new favourite Christmas story pic.twitter.com/aMGn2a9fq0 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 19, 2020

And that really should be the last word on this https://t.co/H7FN3uMm0e — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) November 19, 2020

This is the most beautiful reply I’ve seen on this thing for a long time..👏👏 — Bessie Burgers (@TsubiAl) November 19, 2020

Superb.

I was going for Waitrose Tommy Robinson, but herrenvolk shite is more succinct. — Simon M (@god_finance) November 19, 2020

To conclude …

I just want this tweet in a museum where this is the only art in the entire museum pic.twitter.com/dR2gqFFh41 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 19, 2020

