Laurence Fox jumped on the Fairytale of New York bandwagon and the Pogues’ comeback was brutal

It’s that time of the year again when a certain group of people get very upset that the BBC removes the homophobic slur from Fairytale of New York by the Pogues and the late, great Kirsty McColl.

Although, it’s not 100% true, because it only applies to Radio 1 (if you really want to hear it, they’ll still play the original version on Radio 2).

Anyway, it may not entirely surprise you to learn that actor Laurence Fox has joined in the criticism of the BBC. On Twitter, obviously.

And we’re glad he did because the Pogues – @poguesofficial on Twitter – served up the perfect response and people loved it, they really loved it.

Ooof. And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Source @poguesofficial