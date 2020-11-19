Just 17 very funny jokes about world history

Laughter probably isn’t your first response when you think of “world history”, however, these tweets prove that almost any subject can be humorous in the right hands.

Here are 17 hilarious history jokes for your enjoyment and, possibly, education:

1.

i think a fight is about to break out in the subway i'm on pic.twitter.com/q1Mfod38S4 — Gee (@woag_) March 27, 2018

2.

The Greeks showing up outside the city of Troy pic.twitter.com/8XtcpnBVTZ — The Bargin Bin Witch™ (@bolinthomas) May 30, 2020

3.

The internet truly is a gift. pic.twitter.com/SOkrCciaSC — Kate Jamieson ⚓ (@kejamieson_) November 18, 2020

4.

the guy who invented constellations was like "see those 4 stars? that's a bear" and everyone else was just too busy trying to not die from the plague to fight him on it — hype172450629038 (@TheHyyyype) July 7, 2019

5.

Glad my room is to the left. For some reason the right side of this hotel floor doesn't sound peaceful. pic.twitter.com/KqWKwOk4qv — Andrew Cooper (@HongKongBee) November 21, 2017

6.

julius caesar (dying after being stabbed 23 times): please…name a salad after me — Better things are possible (@InternetHippo) October 21, 2017

7.

kids these days care too much about tik tok and not enough about tiktaalik, the Devonian era half-fish half-tetrapod that transitioned vertebrates from ocean to land. pic.twitter.com/PtfpvAz704 — Bris Angel (@Cryptoterra) February 11, 2020

8.

Martin Luther nailing his 95 theses on the door of the Catholic church. #MemeHistory pic.twitter.com/1HCJuEJQoV — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) March 11, 2016

9.

always remember that being goth isn't about your music or your clothes, it's about ravaging the balkans on your way to sack southern gaul — Quarantine Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) June 24, 2017

10.

reject modernity embrace tradition pic.twitter.com/LXb996UxvJ — raul (@rauItra) August 16, 2020

11.

We need to go back pic.twitter.com/ZpPLa5XU7T — Jenfish 🧜‍♀️ 1986 (@hellscape1986) August 1, 2020

12.

Elizabeth I to Philip II of Spain https://t.co/chWDevPpzO — R (@underthenettle) November 17, 2020

13.

I'm close to breaking this whole thing wide open pic.twitter.com/TLJnSeXeej — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) December 26, 2019

14.

One of my favourite things ever is the 300 year gap in Irish inventions after whiskey was invented pic.twitter.com/PL3TV1O9OL — Mark Hayes (@trickaduu) August 6, 2018

15.

Disinfecting Pericles who died from the plague in 429 B.C. pic.twitter.com/mbhesRxn4b — Dimitar Bechev (@DimitarBechev) April 4, 2020

16.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wow this huge wooden horse is great! [Review updated] ⭐️ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Ok what the fuck — suki (@desukidesu) July 17, 2020

17.

The contents of the British Museum https://t.co/TWlyg7vXj8 — Pariah Carey. (@SumzIbrahiim) November 13, 2020

