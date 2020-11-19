Just 17 very funny jokes about world history

Laughter probably isn’t your first response when you think of “world history”, however, these tweets prove that almost any subject can be humorous in the right hands.

Here are 17 hilarious history jokes for your enjoyment and, possibly, education:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

READ MORE

This history lesson went viral because it’s extraordinary and so beautifully told