Everyone is struggling to get hold of a Playstation 5 in the UK – 9 perfect responses

There’s some bad news for anyone hoping to buy a Playstation 5 in the UK today, as the console’s long-awaited release has been met with retailers struggling to cope with demand.

🚨PS5 Update🚨 There will be no PS5s available to buy today. We know that this is disappointing news, and we are working super hard to get more stock. Please check our social channels for further updates on availability 🎮 — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) November 19, 2020

Customers who pre-ordered the PS5 from Game were told in an email that they may not receive their console on launch day, while Amazon and John Lewis crashed under the weight of a thousand hopeful shoppers.

Needless to say, many people aren’t happy and have turned to Twitter to laugh away their grief. Here are 9 funny takes:

You can buy a #PS5 today ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) November 19, 2020

“PS5 will be up at 12PM on Amazon” pic.twitter.com/4ATNKhLHe8 — Hazy (@HazySaiyan) November 19, 2020

I'm on the Curry's website. I don't see any PS5 news so I hit F5… They put me 175,138th in the queue pic.twitter.com/q711NyL2JV — Jem 🐺 (@OfficialWOLFE3Y) November 19, 2020

#Ps5 #ps5restock Tesco: Restock on Nov 19th on our website

Currys: Restock on Nov 19th on our website

John Lewis: Restock on Nov 19th on our website

Game: Restock on Nov 19th on our website

Amazon: Restock on Nov 19th on our website

Argos: Restock on Nov19th on our website me: pic.twitter.com/VIRryxZfkF — Mint Toast (@toasttothej) November 19, 2020

