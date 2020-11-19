Everyone is struggling to get hold of a Playstation 5 in the UK – 9 perfect responses

There’s some bad news for anyone hoping to buy a Playstation 5 in the UK today, as the console’s long-awaited release has been met with retailers struggling to cope with demand.

Customers who pre-ordered the PS5 from Game were told in an email that they may not receive their console on launch day, while Amazon and John Lewis crashed under the weight of a thousand hopeful shoppers.

Needless to say, many people aren’t happy and have turned to Twitter to laugh away their grief. Here are 9 funny takes:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

 

 

 

 

 

 