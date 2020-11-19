This cat takes a hilariously huge mouthful and the other cat’s face is the perfect payoff
There is something very comic about just how large a mouthful this cat takes. But what’s even better is the subsequent look on the other cat’s face.
what in the world kind of pig cat eats like this pic.twitter.com/q1LojIN6bY
— Luke in Philadelphia (@tramL116) June 13, 2020
We could watch this (we have watched this) over and over again.
i can’t stop watching it
— penni. ain’t no turkey (@Pennijj) June 13, 2020
I can only assume that this cat learnt to eat after playing Hungry Hippos. Skills 😂 https://t.co/SQ7rdtrqZd
— Scout Finch (@ScoutlovesBoo) June 14, 2020
That cat grew up with siblings that's why
— Buxaroo Danger (@Trashy_In_Pink) June 13, 2020
There might even be a proper explanation here (steady on).
If a cat has been feeding for itself outdoors before it finds ahome, this happens. When they finally get regular food their instincts are to gorge. It causes extreme weight gain. I feed mine in different spots for that very reason. they learn that no one is coming for their food.
— Danny Hulse ♌️🏳️🌈🇺🇸🐘🐈🦁🐋🌴 (@DannyHulse3) June 14, 2020
He’s worried about getting his share of the food. Use 2 bowls & separate the cats to decrease the stress.
— Marilyn Bayless (@BaylessMarilyn) June 14, 2020
Well, there you go.
Source @tramL116