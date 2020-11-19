This cat takes a hilariously huge mouthful and the other cat’s face is the perfect payoff

There is something very comic about just how large a mouthful this cat takes. But what’s even better is the subsequent look on the other cat’s face.

We could watch this (we have watched this) over and over again.

There might even be a proper explanation here (steady on).

Well, there you go.

Source @tramL116