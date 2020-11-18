‘What sounds like a compliment but really isn’t a compliment?’ – 23 favourites
It all started when PhD student Joseph Mellors had a question for people on Twitter.
What sounds like a COMPLIMENT but really isn’t a COMPLIMENT?
— Joseph Mellors (@realmellors) November 15, 2020
And it’s fair to say it struck a chord – it really struck a chord – and here are our favourite 23 responses.
1.
You look so much better [without your glasses/with your hair down/when you wear that]
So basically my normal look isn't very nice, gotcha
— snowbee🌻❄ (@bumblebees_exe) November 15, 2020
2.
"you've lost weight!!!!" https://t.co/9Wg897UMnY
— Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) November 16, 2020
3.
Backhanded compliments such as: “You speak really good English!” after telling them where I’m originally from.
— Mike Saycon (@mikesaycon) November 15, 2020
4.
After all I put you through you still stuck by me. You’re a real one https://t.co/PxNyJSulVE
— Renè The Leader ❤ (@Rene_noire) November 16, 2020
5.
You have so much potential!
— Elle Em (they/them) (@ellle_em) November 15, 2020
6.
“Beauty AND brains.” https://t.co/IRB7wL6RJx
— ✨Doreen✨ (@DoreenGLM) November 15, 2020
7.
If I was like you (a wheelchair user) I'd kill myself.
(said far too often sadly, meant to say how strong they think you are but just invalidates my existence & really pisses me off)
— Mik Scarlet (@MikScarlet) November 15, 2020
8.
“you’re so strong” https://t.co/nQ07AJgCht
— Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) November 16, 2020
9.
You don’t look deaf.
— Trine SA (@jolylle) November 15, 2020
10.
"you're gonna make someone so happy some day" https://t.co/bKh50cl8rF
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 17, 2020
11.
As an amateur photographer: "Wow, what an amazing image. You must have a very expensive camera."
— Raphael Lemkin (@Lemkin43) November 15, 2020
12.
“This is a GREAT start!” https://t.co/u2ea9ptWdO
— Pamela Colloff (@pamelacolloff) November 17, 2020
13.
“Wow you’re so brave” for doing literally anything as a disabled person
— Kay (@hotmail_kay) November 15, 2020
14.
“i love your confidence” or “i wish i had your confidence” https://t.co/nQ07AJgCht
— Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) November 16, 2020
15.
For anyone who’s ever had an eating disorder – ‘you’re looking healthy’ (automatic internal translation – ‘you’ve gained loads of weight’)
— Naomi Swift (@ClinPsychNome) November 15, 2020
16.
“HOW are you still single???? 😜😜😜” https://t.co/fACbDWfWiy
— Maya Murillo (@mayainthemoment) November 16, 2020
17.
When a white person tells you that you’re very articulate.
— Try your mama, don’t try me (@JamalThGod1) November 15, 2020
18.
“You’re so much prettier in person!” https://t.co/cSEHQF5Or4
— Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) November 16, 2020
19.
When someone thin complains they are fat & you remind them they are 3 sizes smaller than you & they reply “but being bigger suits you”.
— cynthia boden (@CynthiaBoden) November 15, 2020
20.
"This is a good first draft." https://t.co/PpoRGg1RBc
— Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) November 16, 2020
21.
"You're not fat, you're pretty."
Duh, I'm both.
— Kristy is it 🦃 o'clock yet? (@llamalluv) November 15, 2020
22.
"I'm so jealous of you" https://t.co/1FPCl5m3wE
— Daniel José Older he/him (@djolder) November 16, 2020
23.
I wish had the confidence you did to wear that!
— Hafsa Qureshi (@MsHafsaQureshi) November 15, 2020
Source @realmellors