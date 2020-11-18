‘What sounds like a compliment but really isn’t a compliment?’ – 23 favourites

It all started when PhD student Joseph Mellors had a question for people on Twitter.

What sounds like a COMPLIMENT but really isn’t a COMPLIMENT? — Joseph Mellors (@realmellors) November 15, 2020

And it’s fair to say it struck a chord – it really struck a chord – and here are our favourite 23 responses.

1.

You look so much better [without your glasses/with your hair down/when you wear that]

So basically my normal look isn't very nice, gotcha — snowbee🌻❄ (@bumblebees_exe) November 15, 2020

2.

3.

Backhanded compliments such as: “You speak really good English!” after telling them where I’m originally from. — Mike Saycon (@mikesaycon) November 15, 2020

4.

After all I put you through you still stuck by me. You’re a real one https://t.co/PxNyJSulVE — Renè The Leader ❤ (@Rene_noire) November 16, 2020

5.

You have so much potential! — Elle Em (they/them) (@ellle_em) November 15, 2020

6.

7.

If I was like you (a wheelchair user) I'd kill myself.

(said far too often sadly, meant to say how strong they think you are but just invalidates my existence & really pisses me off) — Mik Scarlet (@MikScarlet) November 15, 2020

8.

9.

You don’t look deaf. — Trine SA (@jolylle) November 15, 2020

10.

"you're gonna make someone so happy some day" https://t.co/bKh50cl8rF — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 17, 2020

11.

As an amateur photographer: "Wow, what an amazing image. You must have a very expensive camera." — Raphael Lemkin (@Lemkin43) November 15, 2020

12.

“This is a GREAT start!” https://t.co/u2ea9ptWdO — Pamela Colloff (@pamelacolloff) November 17, 2020

13.

“Wow you’re so brave” for doing literally anything as a disabled person — Kay (@hotmail_kay) November 15, 2020

14.

“i love your confidence” or “i wish i had your confidence” https://t.co/nQ07AJgCht — Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) November 16, 2020

15.

For anyone who’s ever had an eating disorder – ‘you’re looking healthy’ (automatic internal translation – ‘you’ve gained loads of weight’) — Naomi Swift (@ClinPsychNome) November 15, 2020

16.

“HOW are you still single???? 😜😜😜” https://t.co/fACbDWfWiy — Maya Murillo (@mayainthemoment) November 16, 2020

17.

When a white person tells you that you’re very articulate. — Try your mama, don’t try me (@JamalThGod1) November 15, 2020

18.

“You’re so much prettier in person!” https://t.co/cSEHQF5Or4 — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) November 16, 2020

19.

When someone thin complains they are fat & you remind them they are 3 sizes smaller than you & they reply “but being bigger suits you”. — cynthia boden (@CynthiaBoden) November 15, 2020

20.

"This is a good first draft." https://t.co/PpoRGg1RBc — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) November 16, 2020

21.

"You're not fat, you're pretty." Duh, I'm both. — Kristy is it 🦃 o'clock yet? (@llamalluv) November 15, 2020

22.

"I'm so jealous of you" https://t.co/1FPCl5m3wE — Daniel José Older he/him (@djolder) November 16, 2020

23.

I wish had the confidence you did to wear that! — Hafsa Qureshi (@MsHafsaQureshi) November 15, 2020

Source @realmellors