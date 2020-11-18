‘What sounds like a compliment but really isn’t a compliment?’ – 23 favourites

It all started when PhD student Joseph Mellors had a question for people on Twitter.

And it’s fair to say it struck a chord – it really struck a chord – and here are our favourite 23 responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Source @realmellors