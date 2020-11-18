It’s midnight at 5pm now – 12 funny tweets for anyone struggling with the near-constant darkness

If you’ve been super vigilant lately, you may have noticed that it’s been getting dark very, very, very early – a little too early for most people.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has some hilarious reactions to the seemingly never-ending lack of sun. Here are 12 tweets to help lift the darkness:

Not to be dramatic but the sun setting at 5:00pm everyday has ruined my life — Aol.com (@lukasbattle) November 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/51xm86oRgY — jonny sun wrote a new book! (@jonnysun) November 15, 2020

people sending me emails after 4:30???? babe…. if the sun ain’t here, then neither am i — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 17, 2020

me at 5pm all tucked into bed thinking it’s midnight pic.twitter.com/KILbPeHtBF — ayeshhh (@ayesha0416) November 14, 2020

Every day around midnight, I'm shocked to find out it's only 6pm. — 𝐩𝐡𝐞𝗼𝐧𝐢𝐱 🧚🏽 (@koolgalkay) November 11, 2020

No one: The sun at 4:30pm: pic.twitter.com/MBeLtP3035 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 16, 2020

November sucks. Its breakfast. Then its dark . — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) November 17, 2020

Me at 5pm now that it’s getting dark. https://t.co/8IdVmbY87t — alice (@kenizzlmynizzl) November 9, 2020

Don’t send that weird text you’re just scared because the sun goes down at 4:30 now — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) November 18, 2020

5pm got me yawning like it’s 11pm — Carla Robinson (@carlaliesex) November 12, 2020

