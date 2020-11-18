It’s midnight at 5pm now – 12 funny tweets for anyone struggling with the near-constant darkness
If you’ve been super vigilant lately, you may have noticed that it’s been getting dark very, very, very early – a little too early for most people.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter has some hilarious reactions to the seemingly never-ending lack of sun. Here are 12 tweets to help lift the darkness:
1.
Not to be dramatic but the sun setting at 5:00pm everyday has ruined my life
— Aol.com (@lukasbattle) November 16, 2020
2.
— jonny sun wrote a new book! (@jonnysun) November 15, 2020
3.
people sending me emails after 4:30????
babe…. if the sun ain’t here, then neither am i
— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 17, 2020
4.
me at 5pm all tucked into bed thinking it’s midnight pic.twitter.com/KILbPeHtBF
— ayeshhh (@ayesha0416) November 14, 2020
5.
Every day around midnight, I'm shocked to find out it's only 6pm.
— 𝐩𝐡𝐞𝗼𝐧𝐢𝐱 🧚🏽 (@koolgalkay) November 11, 2020
6.
No one:
The sun at 4:30pm: pic.twitter.com/MBeLtP3035
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 16, 2020
7.
November sucks. Its breakfast. Then its dark .
— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) November 17, 2020
8.
Me at 5pm now that it’s getting dark. https://t.co/8IdVmbY87t
— alice (@kenizzlmynizzl) November 9, 2020
9.
Don’t send that weird text you’re just scared because the sun goes down at 4:30 now
— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) November 18, 2020
10.
— rahcel (@rahcelscorner) November 14, 2020
11.
5pm got me yawning like it’s 11pm
— Carla Robinson (@carlaliesex) November 12, 2020
12.
4:59pm 5pm pic.twitter.com/KphrHAXqNz
— Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) November 16, 2020
