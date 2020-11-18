The Tonight Show stitched Trump’s own words into the concession speech the world deserves

As the Trump Denial Rally rumbles on, his latest move has been to sack the man in charge of cyber security for saying that the election was the most secure in US history. Totally normal.

It’s looking less and less likely that he will ever concede the election, and that pay-per-view eviction in January is going to wipe out America’s national debt.

In the meantime, The Tonight Show stitched together some clips to show us how his concession speech would go if he were honest.

We really hope he’s watched it.

Here’s what Twitter thought.

The Tonight Show wasn’t the first to splice Trump’s words into something so scathing – and they won’t be the last, but let’s take another look at Cassetteboy’s brilliantly appropriate musical version.

He is a loser, baby!

