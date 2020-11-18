The Tonight Show stitched Trump’s own words into the concession speech the world deserves

As the Trump Denial Rally rumbles on, his latest move has been to sack the man in charge of cyber security for saying that the election was the most secure in US history. Totally normal.

It’s looking less and less likely that he will ever concede the election, and that pay-per-view eviction in January is going to wipe out America’s national debt.

In the meantime, The Tonight Show stitched together some clips to show us how his concession speech would go if he were honest.

It’s clear Trump is not going to concede anytime soon, so we thought we’d do it for him… pic.twitter.com/bq8rlq0WvK — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 17, 2020

We really hope he’s watched it.

Here’s what Twitter thought.

You made him look Presidential. Almost. There is a give away- this message is coherent! https://t.co/fk0fXQq2SZ — James Callis (@jamescallis) November 17, 2020

The Tonight Show wasn’t the first to splice Trump’s words into something so scathing – and they won’t be the last, but let’s take another look at Cassetteboy’s brilliantly appropriate musical version.

CNN is calling the election now, but in case you missed it, here's our video of Trump admitting defeat. If you like it, feel free to buy us a celebratory covfefe – https://t.co/1OtRdG1X1Y pic.twitter.com/uvAwZv3z29 — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) November 7, 2020

He is a loser, baby!

Simply 9 brutal gotchas after Donald Trump accidentally admitted electoral defeat

