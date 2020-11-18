Toby Young tried to downplay Covid-19 but his maths skills let him down
We tend to brace ourselves before investigating why Toby Young is trending on Twitter, because it so often leads down a dark alley of bigotry, but today’s gift to topical and funny tweeters is the free speech advocate’s grasp of maths – or otherwise.
Somehow, we doubt that the calculation error will stop people from quoting him to back up their conspiracy theories, but a lot of people quoted him for another reason – to take the piss.
1.
Who to trust, all the epidemiologists around the world who say that it’s not flu or [squints] an egg who can’t divide by 100 pic.twitter.com/PlghqgpBU6
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 18, 2020
2.
This man set up a school. He is the media’s very own Derek Zoolander. https://t.co/SDQ7BBgskc
— Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 18, 2020
3.
It is unclear how long this tragic pandemic will last, but one thing's for sure Toby Young will never stop talking shit.
— Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) November 18, 2020
4.
The fact that thicko Toby Young hasn't even deleted this embarassing tweet is telling. The Tories wanted him as a university advisor. He got into Oxford by 'administrative error' – perhaps after daddy called his college pic.twitter.com/iPH0svvwFQ
— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) November 18, 2020
5.
Looking at Toby’s terrible maths here, I think we should all breathe a sigh of relief that he’s no longer involved in education policy https://t.co/Bva2krsPhh
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 18, 2020
6.
So I'm pretty confident all the trolls who consistently attack Dianne Abbott for making a numerical error will spend the next 5 years attacking Toby Young for this.
(It's 1% not 0.1%) pic.twitter.com/QeztLkG5fD
— Paddy Roxburgh (@PaddyTofu) November 18, 2020