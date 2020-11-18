Toby Young tried to downplay Covid-19 but his maths skills let him down

We tend to brace ourselves before investigating why Toby Young is trending on Twitter, because it so often leads down a dark alley of bigotry, but today’s gift to topical and funny tweeters is the free speech advocate’s grasp of maths – or otherwise.

Somehow, we doubt that the calculation error will stop people from quoting him to back up their conspiracy theories, but a lot of people quoted him for another reason – to take the piss.

1.

Who to trust, all the epidemiologists around the world who say that it’s not flu or [squints] an egg who can’t divide by 100 pic.twitter.com/PlghqgpBU6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 18, 2020

2.

This man set up a school. He is the media’s very own Derek Zoolander. https://t.co/SDQ7BBgskc — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 18, 2020

3.

It is unclear how long this tragic pandemic will last, but one thing's for sure Toby Young will never stop talking shit. — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) November 18, 2020

4.

The fact that thicko Toby Young hasn't even deleted this embarassing tweet is telling. The Tories wanted him as a university advisor. He got into Oxford by 'administrative error' – perhaps after daddy called his college pic.twitter.com/iPH0svvwFQ — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) November 18, 2020

5.

Looking at Toby’s terrible maths here, I think we should all breathe a sigh of relief that he’s no longer involved in education policy https://t.co/Bva2krsPhh — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 18, 2020

6.