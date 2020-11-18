This dad went viral with the terrifying pics he sends his girlfriend on childcare duty

If you’re a parent and you’re looking after the kids by yourself because your partner is at work or having fun doing something else, it’s always nice to send them a pic to keep them amused and reassure them you’ve got it all under control.

This dad does it slightly differently though. Kenny Deuce – you can find him on Instagram here (his account is called On Adventure With Dad)

1. ‘IKEA Feels Like Home’

(via @onadventurewithdad)

2. ‘I Really Like Balloons’

(via @onadventurewithdad)

3. ‘The View Here Is Amazing!’

(via @onadventurewithdad)

4. ‘I Was Shocked When Dad Asked Me To Fix The Electricity’

(via @onadventurewithdad)

5. ‘In Lockdown So I’m Helping Daddy With Some Work In The Garden’

(via @onadventurewithdad)

6. ‘I Made Some New Friends’

(via @onadventurewithdad)

7. ‘Reading = Learning’

(via @onadventurewithdad)

And if you want to find out what terrors he is getting up to know, follow him on Instagram now!

