Sainsbury’s showed a black family in their Christmas advert and riled the racists – 9 perfect clapbacks

It’s hard to keep up with all the new Christmas adverts, now that it isn’t all about John Lewis, but the latest to be released is one of three from Sainsbury’s – and we think it’s captured the mood rather well.

When they shared the advert on Twitter, it seemed it had hit the nostalgia sweet spot for some.

For others, however, their reaction was anything but peace and goodwill to all men – or any other humans.

We won’t give them the attention they so obviously crave, but these are the kinds of things they were saying.

There was even this ironic snipe.

The racists may have been noisy, but they weren’t in the majority, and these takedowns say it all.

Finally – a well-aimed zinger from actor and fitness icon, Kelechi Okafor.

Source Sainsbury’s Image Screengrab