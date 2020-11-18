Sainsbury’s showed a black family in their Christmas advert and riled the racists – 9 perfect clapbacks

It’s hard to keep up with all the new Christmas adverts, now that it isn’t all about John Lewis, but the latest to be released is one of three from Sainsbury’s – and we think it’s captured the mood rather well.

When they shared the advert on Twitter, it seemed it had hit the nostalgia sweet spot for some.

How homely does this make you feel 🥰 can’t wait for Christmas this year with all of my favourite people ❤️ https://t.co/nfLix9Xou0 — Mia 🦋 (@mialewis98) November 16, 2020

Retweet if the @sainsburys chrismtas ad made you emotional for the end of the year. A moving, relevant, classy piece of commercial art from a talented team. Roll on Christmas and a better 2021. Hope we get to be together. — DeborahFrances-White (@DeborahFW) November 17, 2020

Love this ad. It brought back so many great memories of childhood Christmases squished up around the table with family. Thanks @sainsburys! — Rev Paul Barker (@spookt) November 17, 2020

For others, however, their reaction was anything but peace and goodwill to all men – or any other humans.

We won’t give them the attention they so obviously crave, but these are the kinds of things they were saying.

There was even this ironic snipe.

The racists may have been noisy, but they weren’t in the majority, and these takedowns say it all.

1.

Dear @sainsburys your application has been accepted… Welcome to the ‘trigger the racists’ club 😅 #sainsburysXmas — Ashley Banjo (@AshleyBanjo) November 17, 2020

2.

Strong patriots: "The snowflake woke libs are offended by everything!! Hahaha I laugh at their lib tears haha 😂" Also strong patriots: "There is a black family in the Sainsburys advert I WILL NO LONGER SHOP AT SAINSBURYS and also am crying now 😞" — Sooz "Princess Nut Nuts" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 17, 2020

3.

I’ll definitely be shopping at @sainsburys knowing that racists will be shopping elsewhere 👏🏽#sainsburysXmas — Alexandra Wilson (@EssexBarrister) November 17, 2020

4.

Racists after seeing the Sainsbury’s ad featuring a black family: That’s it I’m boycotting you. I’ll be shopping at Tesco’s in future!! Tesco’s: pic.twitter.com/Js47Hj3Jv6 — Imran (@Immy8713) November 17, 2020

5.

Campaign to get every single supermarket to hire all black actors for all their adverts so racist have nowhere to shop and just starve ✨ #sainsburys #sainsburysXmas — M (@mhairi_stuart) November 17, 2020

6.

Do you know how racist you have to be to go to bed in a bad mood because Sainsbury’s has black people on their advert 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Loso🇬🇩🇬🇩 (@_LouisGreen) November 16, 2020

7.

People really want to complain that they can’t relate to a Black family starring in the Sainsbury’s Christmas ad when Aldi’s ad is literally a family of carrots — Lauren 🌻 (@laurenevie_) November 16, 2020

8.

When you told Sainsbury's you won't be shopping there anymore but remember you can't shop in Tesco either because they banned Easter. pic.twitter.com/BykTDSm3EX — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) November 16, 2020

9.

Sainsbury’s carrying around all of their fucks about racists crying over their Christmas advert pic.twitter.com/N7TuSkszcO — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) November 17, 2020

Finally – a well-aimed zinger from actor and fitness icon, Kelechi Okafor.

Don’t know why so many people are upset about this advert. Clearly Sainsbury’s used the type of family that is likely to visit all the aisles in the store…yes, that includes the aisle with seasoning and herbs 🌚 — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) November 16, 2020

