Dolly Parton helping fund a coronavirus vaccine is the plot twist 2020 needed

Dolly Parton has been trending for a totally non-musical reason, and it’s making everyone very happy.

Her charitable foundation donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University, which went on to fund Moderna’s reportedly 95 per cent effective vaccine.

Dolly Parton cured coronavirus – well, that’s the version of 2020 we’re clinging to and we aren’t the only ones.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Contributing towards the creation of a vaccine is just one of several reasons to love Dolly, just from 2020.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate this comment by author and comedy writer, Jim Felton.

What a way to make a living.

READ MORE

The Dolly Parton challenge that is taking over the internet – our 14 favourites

Source Twitter Image Screengrab, Daniel Schludi on Unsplash