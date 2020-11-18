Dolly Parton helping fund a coronavirus vaccine is the plot twist 2020 needed

Dolly Parton has been trending for a totally non-musical reason, and it’s making everyone very happy.

Her charitable foundation donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University, which went on to fund Moderna’s reportedly 95 per cent effective vaccine.

When I donated the money to the Covid fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon. pic.twitter.com/dQgDWexO0C — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 17, 2020

Dolly Parton cured coronavirus – well, that’s the version of 2020 we’re clinging to and we aren’t the only ones.

Never forget that Dolly Parton cured COVID-19. Don’t split hairs or fact check me on this. It’s my truth. — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) November 17, 2020

Why are we not discussing the fact that the vaccine with the good news this morning was partly funded by Dolly Parton? Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiiiiiiiiine — Jonathan Katz, hoping for pumpkin snacks (@JonathanPKatz) November 16, 2020

Dolly parton saving the world is the only predictable thing to happen in 2020 https://t.co/piehmM42Ct — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) November 17, 2020

Shakespeare may have written King Lear during the plague, but Dolly Parton funded a covid vaccine, dropped a Christmas album and a Christmas special. — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) November 17, 2020

Give Dolly Parton the Nobel Peace Prize — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) November 17, 2020

Turns out Dolly Parton did more to bring us a COVID vaccine than Donald Trump — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 17, 2020

just Dolly Parton low-key doing her part to save humanity like a fucking boss, nbd https://t.co/oeaXHAIbcB — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 17, 2020

Can we name it the Dolly Parton vaccine — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 18, 2020

There's an idea in Judaism that there are 36 special people in the world at all times who secretly maintain the world. I have begun to suspect that Dolly Parton may be one of them. — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) November 18, 2020

Contributing towards the creation of a vaccine is just one of several reasons to love Dolly, just from 2020.

This year, Dolly Parton has: – Helped to fund the Moderna Covid vaccine ($1M) – Given millions of free books to children. – Started a bedtime reading series for children during Covid. – Released a new album and Christmas movie. 2020 isn't even over yet. pic.twitter.com/tirYQSlXQb — Goodable (@Goodable) November 17, 2020

Let’s take a moment to appreciate this comment by author and comedy writer, Jim Felton.

Forgive me if I won’t take a vaccine that only works 9 to 5 pic.twitter.com/mbcee8tl5T — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2020

What a way to make a living.

